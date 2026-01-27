Acer launches 2026 laptops for students

Photo supplied.

The new Chromebooks, powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, are designed to support learners in developing modern skills.

Acer’s education portfolio now has two new laptops with the launch of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Acer Chromebook 311. Both are powered by the newly available MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, which Acer says are designed to help students master 21st-century skills through a high-performance, power-efficient platform.

“Acer Chromebooks are acclaimed as a foundational technology to prepare K-12 students for a lifetime of learning,” says James Lin, Acer GM for notebooks. “Their durability, flexibility and ease-of-use help students collaborate and embrace new concepts with enthusiasm. Plus, they help teachers more effectively implement personalised learning strategies for their students, while IT departments can effectively manage Chromebooks to ensure sustainable operation and uninterrupted student learning.”

Performance, battery, and form factors

The laptops’ MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor aims to enable smooth performance for everyday learning, including demanding applications like STEM programs and Minecraft Education Edition.

The new Chromebooks provide up to 15 hours of battery life and have fast-charging capabilities, says Acer, making them ideal for students in 1:1 programmes that take their devices home for after-school enrichment, as well as for lab and classroom environments where students share devices. According to the company, the devices have a power-efficient design resulting in fanless operation that is whisper-quiet.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) has a convertible design with 360-degree hinges that allow it to be used in four different modes, including tablet mode for reading, sketching and taking notes. The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725) has a traditional clamshell form, designed to be compact and lightweight.

Acer Chromebook 311. Photo supplied.

Both models feature an 11.6-inch LED-backlit HD (1366×768) display with IPS technology. The Chromebook Spin 311 has the option for an Antimicrobial Corning GorillaGlassdisplay, supporting students and school districts. Both Chromebooks can be purchased with an optional TÜV Rheinland-certified display that offers low blue-light emissions.

The laptops aim to provide access to a range of features that enhance the student experience. Both have Full HD webcams, supported by dual microphones. They have the option for a world-facing camera.

The dedicated Quick Insert key supports student creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications. Both systems are offered with up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for strong and reliable connections to the network and peripherals.

Cost of ownership and school budgets

The new Acer Chromebooks meet MIL-STD 810H testing standards and have durability features that aim to protect schools’ investments and reduce the total cost of ownership. Each Chromebook has an impact-resistant exterior, shock-absorbent bumpers, and internal honeycomb design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches), making them suitable for unpredictable K-12 classroom environments.

Brackets along the LCD panel and I/O ports provide reinforcement to withstand rough handling and repeated use. Both have a keyboard with a drainage system that routes water out of the device to help protect internal components from spills up to 330 ml (11 oz). The new rubber feet on the bottom of the chassis assist in carrying the laptops comfortably and securely around.

Sustainability

The Acer Chromebooks have several modular design features that facilitate easy and affordable repairs and replacement, says Acer, leading to maximum student uptime. The serviceable keyboard can be completely removed and replaced by removing two screws. It has mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for students to remove but simple for IT personnel to repair. The serviceable USB Type-C port is modular, so repairs and replacements can be made to it if damaged.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311. Photo supplied.

The laptops contribute to Acer’s sustainability goals. They use PCR plastics, eco-friendly packaging and energy-efficient designs for an overall reduced environmental impact. They are EPEAT registered, as well as Energy Star and TCO-certified.

Chrome Education Upgrade, zero-touch enrollment streamline teaching, it administration

The Acer Chromebooks are available to schools and school districts with Chrome Education Upgrade, enhancing deployment, onboarding, security and IT support for an entire fleet of Chromebooks.

According to Acer, this helps protect sensitive data so that administrators, teachers and students can focus on using the devices for learning. IT departments can manage devices at scale, conduct admin support, and have the laptops automatically enrolled at school sites through zero-touch enrollment.

Acer Chromebook 2026 price and specifications

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725) will be available in North America in March 2026, estimated to start at USD $499.99; in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in March 2026, estimated to start at EUR 329; and in Australia from March 2026.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) will be available in North America in March 2026, estimated to start at USD 579.99; in EMEA in March 2026, estimated to start at EUR 379; and in Australia in March 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. However, Acer provides the following details for both devices:

Name Acer Chromebook 311 Model C725/C725T/C725-TCO/C725T-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade Processors MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-Core CPU, 1MB L3 cache• Dual-core Arm® Cortex-A78, 2×256KB L2 cache, up to 2.6 GHz• Hexa-core Arm® Cortex-A55, 6×128KB L2 cache, up to 2.0 GHz Graphics Arm Mali G57 MC2 up to 1.1GHz, Graphics Special Technology#• H.264/HEVC video encoding• H.264/HEVC, VP8, VP9 video decoding Display 11.6-inch HD (1366×768) non-glare IPS display; 16:9 aspect ratio, optional touch capabilities; Optional TÜV Rheinland certified display Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM (up to 6400 MT/s) Storage 128 GB, 64 GB or 32 GB eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920×1080) video front-facing webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology, Blue Glass Lens and Privacy ShutterOptional 5MP world-facing camera (2592×1944) Audio Dual stereo speakers, dual microphones Ports Serviceable I/O ports: Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort); Two USB 3.2 Gen 1), Headphone/speaker jack Battery 45 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 15 hours based on web browsing test results Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3/5.2 or above Durability Features MIL-STD 810H standard compliant, Spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard 2.0 with mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design, Reinforced I/O Ports and Corner Design, OceanGlass Touchpad; Hinge with 25,000 open-close cycles, Reinforced Palm Rest with Moisture Resistant Touchpad Security Discrete Titan C Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook, Kensington Lock (Nano-type) Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO Certified, MIL-STD810H, ASTM Toy Safety, Energy Star® Dimensions/Weight 292.3 (W) x 202.2 (D) x 19.1 (H) mm [11.51 (W) x 7.96 (D) x 0.75 Inches] 1.17kg [2.58 lbs]

Name Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Model R725T/R725T-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade Processors MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-Core CPU, 1MB L3 cache• Dual-core Arm® Cortex-A78, 2×256KB L2 cache, up to 2.6 GHz• Hexa-core Arm® Cortex-A55, 6×128KB L2 cache, up to 2.0 GHz Graphics Arm Mali G57 MC2 up to 1.1GHz, Graphics Special Technology#• H.264/HEVC video encoding• H.264/HEVC, VP8, VP9 video decoding Display 11.6-inch HD (1366×768) integrated multi-touch display, 16:9 aspect ratio, Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass; Optional TÜV Rheinland certified display Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM (up to 6400 MT/s) Storage 128 GB, 64 GB or 32 GB eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920×1080) webcam with Privacy ShutterOptional 5MP world-facing camera (2592×1944) Audio Dual stereo speakers, dual microphones Ports Serviceable I/O ports: Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort); Two USB 3.2 Gen 1, Headphone speaker jack Battery 45 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 15 hours based on web browsing test results Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.3 or Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 Durability Features MIL-STD 810H standard compliant, Spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard 2.0 with mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design, Reinforced I/O Ports and Corner Design, OceanGlass Touchpad; Hinge with 25,000 open-close cycles, Reinforced Palm Rest with Moisture Resistant Touchpad Security Discrete Titan C Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook, Kensington Lock (Nano-type) Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO Certified, MIL-STD810H, ASTM Toy Safety, Energy Star® Dimensions/Weight 292.3 (W) x 204.4 (D) x 18.9 (H) mm [11.51 (W) x 8.05 (D) x 0.74 H) inches]1.26 kg [2.78 lbs]