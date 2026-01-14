CES 2026: Acer reveals speedy 1,000Hz gaming monitor

Photo courtesy Acer.

The Predator XB273U F6 screen was launched alongside new QD-OLED and 6K displays in Las Vegas last week.

Acer has unveiled several new premier gaming monitors, including a high-refresh rate 1,000Hz screen and a creator-focused 6K display.

The reveal took place at CES 2026 in Las Vegas last week, where the company also debuted an eco-friendly laser projector designed for gamers and home cinema enthusiasts.

The Acer CES 2026 devices include:

Predator XB273U F6: 1,000Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for ultra-fast competitive gaming.

Predator X34 F3: 360Hz QD-OLED monitor focused on speed and contrast.

Nitro XV270X P: 5K resolution with refresh rates of up to 330Hz.

ProDesigner PE320QX: 6K monitor designed for colour accuracy and creative work.

Vero HL1820 RGB: 4K UHD laser projector with an eco-conscious design for gaming and films.

1,000Hz Predator XB273U F6 gaming monitor

The 27-inch Predator XB273U F6 draws attention with its headline 1,000Hz refresh rate, though reaching that figure requires enabling Acer’s Dynamic Frequency and Resolution mode at 1,280×720 (720p), a resolution that PC gamers can label a compromise. At the screen’s native 2,560×1,440 resolution, the IPS panel runs at up to 500Hz, which is still a very high refresh rate, while maintaining the sharper image quality and colour consistency expected from a QHD IPS display.

1,000Hz Predator XB273U F6. Photo courtesy Acer.

“The Predator XB273U F6 represents the next frontier in gaming displays,” says Charles Wang, Acer digital displays senior product manager. “With its 500 Hz refresh rate, advanced IPS technology, and 1,000 Hz dynamic mode, it delivers both speed and visual fidelity that redefine what competitive gamers can expect from a monitor.”

The monitor is factory calibrated to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 and 99% of the sRGB colour gamut. It has a 2,000:1 native contrast ratio, 350 nits of brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles, which support consistent image quality across the display.

Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, audio out, and dual built-in 2 W speakers. The stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment of up to 5.9 inches, with VESA mount compatibility for alternative setups. Settings such as brightness, volume, and shortcuts can be adjusted using the Acer Smart Dial remote control.

The Predator XB273U F6 will be available in North America in the second quarter of the 2026, starting at $799.99; in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the third quarter, starting at EUR 899; and in China in the second quarter, starting at RMB 6,999.

QD-OLED Predator X34 F3 gaming monitor

The Predator X34 F3 is a 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor with a native resolution of 3,440×1,440 and a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. It supports this refresh rate via DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The panel uses QD-OLED technology, which enables deep blacks and high contrast, and is aimed at users who prioritise fast refresh rates alongside wide-screen resolution.

QD-OLED Predator X34 F3. Photo courtesy Acer.

The monitor has a minimum grey-to-grey response time of 0.03ms and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing during gameplay. Acer lists a peak brightness of 500 nits and an Adaptive Contrast Management ratio of up to 1,000,000,000:1. Colour coverage includes 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, with support for 10-bit colour through dithering.

Ergonomic adjustments include tilt from -5 to 20 degrees, swivel of up to 20 degrees in either direction, and height adjustment of up to 5.9 inches. Audio is handled by two integrated 5W speakers.

The Predator X34 F3 will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2026, starting at $1,199.99; in EMEA in the third quarter, starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in the second quarter, starting at RMB 9,999.

Acer Nitro XV270X P gaming monitor

The Nitro XV270X P is a 27-inch IPS gaming monitor with a native resolution of 5,120×2,880. It supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz at full resolution via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4. Using Acer’s Dynamic Frequency and Resolution mode, the display can also operate at 2,560×1,440 with refresh rates of up to 330Hz.

The Nitro XV270X P. Photo courtesy Acer.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and has a minimum grey-to-grey response time of 0.5ms. Acer lists a contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000,000:1 and HDR400 support, with peak brightness of up to 400 nits. Colour coverage is rated at 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and audio-out, along with dual built-in 2 W speakers. The stand supports tilt from -5 to 25 degrees, swivel of up to 20 degrees, height adjustment of up to 5.9 inches, and pivot of up to 90 degrees.

The Acer Nitro XV270X P will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2026, starting at $799.99; in EMEA in the third quarter, starting at EUR 899; and in China in the second quarter, starting at RMB 6,999.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QX monitor

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QX is a 31.5-inch monitor with a native resolution of 6,016×3,384 and a refresh rate of 60Hz, supported across HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C connections. It is aimed at professional workflows that require high-resolution output and wide colour coverage.

The panel covers 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space and 98% of DCI-P3, with support for 10-bit colour through an 8-bit plus FRC panel. It has a 4ms grey-to-grey response time and an Adaptive Contrast Management ratio of up to 100,000,000:1.

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QX. Photo courtesy Acer.

The display is VESA DisplayHDR certified, with HDR600 support providing peak brightness of up to 600 nits, while typical brightness is rated at 400 nits. Acer’s reflection-reduction panel treatment is designed to minimise glare in bright environments, and the display offers 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and USB Type-C with USB4 support, including up to 100W power delivery and a secondary USB Type-C output rated at 15W. Audio is provided by dual integrated 5W speakers.

The monitor includes Acer’s ProxiSense feature, which detects user presence and places the display into sleep mode when no user is detected. Ergonomic adjustments include tilt from -5 to 25 degrees, swivel of up to 178 degrees, and height adjustment of up to 4.72 inches.

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QX will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2026, starting at $1,499.99; in EMEA in the third quarter, starting at EUR 1,499; and in China in the second quarter, starting at RMB 10,999.

Acer Vero HL1820 Projector

The Acer Vero HL1820 is a home cinema projector with 4K UHD output and HDR support. It uses an RGB laser light source with separate red, green, and blue diodes, rated at 5,500 RGB laser lumens. Acer lists colour coverage of up to 106% of the BT.2020 colour space and a contrast ratio of up to 3,500,000:1.

The projector supports 1080p input at up to 240Hz and has a stated input latency of 4.2ms at 1080p. Audio is provided by a built-in 15W speaker.

Acer Vero HL1820 Projector. Photo courtesy Acer.

Installation features include a 1.6x optical zoom, four-corner and horizontal and vertical keystone correction, and support for 360-degree projection. The mercury-free RGB laser light source is rated for up to 30,000 hours of operation and is designed to reduce power consumption compared to lamp-based projectors. The projector carries an IP6X dust-resistance rating and uses a chassis made from 50% post-consumer recycled materials.

The Acer Vero HL1820 will be available in EMEA in March 2026, starting at EUR 1,499.