CES 2026: Acer rolls out Predator e-scooter 

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Acer startled the media at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Monday with the unveiling of the Predator ES Storm Pro, a new electric scooter built for higher-performance city riding. Best known for its laptops, gaming and productivity devices, Acer has positioned the new model as an expansion of its growing e-mobility portfolio, “delivering smarter and more versatile options for navigating today’s urban environments”.

Acer provided the following information on the e-scooter:

The Predator ES Storm Pro is designed for riders who frequently cover longer or more demanding routes, including paths with mixed surfaces. It uses a 500 W rear hub motor with peak output of up to 1200 W and a 48 V electrical system to support quick acceleration and consistent speed across varied terrain. Multiple riding modes allow users to adjust responsiveness and prioritize either performance or efficiency.

For enhanced control on wet or uneven roads, the e-scooter combines a traction control system with 10-inch tubeless tires, front and rear suspension for improved stability, and a rear disc brake with eABS. This maintains stable road contact and provides reliable braking in busy city settings. The foldable aluminium frame balances riding stability and portability and folds for carrying over short distances or for storage in compact spaces at home, at work, or on public transport. It is rated IPX5 for water resistance.

In addition, RGB lighting elements aligned with the Predator identity enhance visibility and provide clearer signalling to other road users when braking or turning. A built-in holder for compatible smart tags enables riders to attach their own tracking accessory to support locating the e-scooter if it is misplaced, depending on the chosen tracking system.

The Predator ES Storm Pro offers a riding range of up to 60 km on a single charge, suitable for extended commutes around the city. Regenerative braking (KERS), in combination with the eABS system, recovers part of the energy used during deceleration and returns it to the battery.

Photo supplied.

Smart connectivity via Acer eMobility app

The Predator ES Storm Pro connects to the Acer eMobility app, which displays ride statistics and vehicle status, including approximate remaining range and battery information. Users can adjust selected settings and preferences directly through the app, and Predator ES Storm Pro riders can also personalize lighting effects for added style. The Acer eMobility app also includes an electronic locking function to support day-to-day security with a compatible smartphone.

Price and Availability

The Predator ES Storm Pro will be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa in the first quarter of 2026, starting at Eu629.

Specifications