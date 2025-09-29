Acer, Intel, build AI classrooms

Photo courtesy Acer.

A new education initiative called AI Classroom aims to help teachers use AI tools to plan lessons, create content, and tailor education to the diverse needs of their students.

The pilot project, jointly developed by Acer and Intel, was launched in 50 schools across six European countries: the UK; Spain; Italy; Bulgaria; Finland; and Sweden. There are plans to expand into Ireland and Poland next.

Education-focused devices such as the Acer TravelMate AI and Acer Chromebook Plus include AI-powered tools through Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, respectively.

The companies say the tools are central to:

Delivering personalised tutoring to enhance learning experiences.

Optimising teaching management systems, helping teachers with administrative tasks.

Assisting educators in curriculum planning and creating interactive lessons.

Supporting teachers in analysing trends in students’ tests and planning targeted teaching interventions based on faults and most common errors.

This is supported by a network of certified resellers in the education sector, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and a focus on the evolving needs of schools.

“Our priority is to empower teachers by providing content and tools that help prepare students with the skills of the future,” says Cristina Pez, commercial director B2B and education at Acer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

“Supporting the digitalisation of schools means first and foremost enhancing the teacher’s role – with a direct impact on learning quality. With the AI Classroom project, Acer for Education positions itself as a pioneer in bringing AI into schools – not only for teachers but also for the entire institution by improving back-office and administrative processes that support teaching.”

The AI Classroom project pairs with Intel’s Skills for Innovation (SFI), a training program for teachers recognised by the European Commission as fully aligned with the EU DigComp framework.

Acer has contributed to the development and design of the Starter Packs, modular lesson plans categorised by age group (10-19 years).

AI Classroom and Skills for Innovation are two distinct yet complementary initiatives. Intel SFI provides the pedagogical framework (activities, learning paths, teacher training), while Acer AI Classroom offers concrete technological tools (AI-powered PCs, educational platforms, applications).

Skills for Innovation is active in over 150 countries, involving more than 300,000 teachers and with over 1,734 Starter Packs distributed.

According to Intel’s 2024 year-end report:

85% of teachers said the program boosted their confidence in using technology in the classroom.

92% of students reported feeling more engaged thanks to the proposed activities.

Luigi Pessina, director of global education programs and strategy at Intel, says: “The primary goal of the Intel Skills for Innovation (SFI) program is to integrate skill-building activities into teaching and learning, with a strong focus on real-world applications.

“All SFI content is designed to help students develop the skills and mindset needed to succeed in the future and enter the workforce fully prepared.”

The SFI program includes:

Over 80 hours of online professional development for teachers.

More than 120 SFI Starter Packs – free, ready-to-use teaching resources to help educators efficiently work with tools like CAD, Canva, and AI.

Tools to develop key skills in data analysis and computational thinking, promoting more effective teaching aligned with the demands of the modern workforce.

The Starter Packs developed by Acer include:

Durability by Design – a STEM module introducing CAD and digital design using an Acer laptop.

Screen Sense – focused on digital well-being and responsible screen use, utilizing Canva and design thinking principles.

Optimise, Design and Minimise – an activity cantered on sustainability and packaging design, aimed at encouraging logical thinking and problem-solving

The modules demonstrate how technology can be translated into tangible educational experiences, supporting teachers in their role as facilitators of innovation.

Roberto Rosaschino, senior business manager education at Acer EMEA, says: “The goal is twofold: to support teachers’ professional growth and make students’ school experience more engaging and aligned with the modern job market.”

The rise of AI is shaping new workforce demands. According to the World Economic Forum, 170-million new jobs requiring critical thinking, creativity, and advanced digital skills are expected to be created globally by 2030. In this context, Skills for Innovation and AI Classroom are designed to train and educate the workers of the future.