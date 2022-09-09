Xiaomi 12 lite -A combination of innovative features

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is a powerful device with a large display, advanced processor and stylish look, despite not being a flagship device, writes BONGANI SITHOLE.

What is it?

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone combines innovative features into a versatile flagship experience

As with most flagships, the camera is the main focus of the device. It features a massive 108MP primary camera powered by a large HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera that captures high-definition images in detail from any angle. Night mode is available for the main and ultrawide cameras, while Auto Night mode can be found in the advanced settings The device supports 4K video stabilisation, but resolution is limited to 1080p, which is standard high-definition.

The back cover has a matte colour gradient that dances with the light. The colour stretches across the flat edges for a simple yet refined aesthetic in a flat and boxy design.

With a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighing a mere 173g, the Xiaomi 12 Lite offers an incredibly comfortable in-hand grip.

The device has a Gorilla Glass 5 protective sheet on the front while the back imitates frosted glass.

The OLED panel offers 12-bit (68 billion colours) colour depth. The 6.55-inch, 1080 x 2400px display is also faster than the Xiaomi 11, supporting up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for lower response time during gaming. That’s a considerable upgrade over the previous model’s 90Hz OLED screen.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 778G 5G chip, based on TSMC’s 6nm N6 manufacturing process, and memory starts at 8GB RAM and 128 ROM.

For the technically-inclined, it uses an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU for graphically intensive tasks. The CPU consists of three clusters 1x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78), 3x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) and 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55).

The battery capacity is an average 4,300 mAh, but It comes with a 67W Turbo Charge fast charger, allowing the device to reach 90% in just 30 minutes of charging.

What does it cost?

R9,999

What are the biggest negatives?

No autofocus

No micro SD

What are the biggest positives?