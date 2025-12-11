SA-made AI fatigue tool enters Europe

Photo courtesy Optix.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

South African fleet safety platform provider Optix is pairing the expansion with predictive fatigue technology aimed at reducing crashes.

Optix has launched operations in Europe, extending the South African-built predictive fatigue technology into a new market. The expansion comes as fleet operators look for earlier warnings of crash risk linked to driver fatigue, a factor that can lift collision rates, insurance costs, and regulatory exposure.

The company’s fatigue system tracks 11 indicators to flag risk during journeys, with the aim of reacting to, preventing, and predicting collisions. Optix says the platform is supported by a control tower that reviews up to 2-million videos a month, and that the technology helped save more than 80,000 lives last year. With the European rollout under way, the same fatigue and safety capabilities are now being offered to fleets in local markets.

Optix, now in its 25th year, supports customers in more than 60 countries, including established operations across Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company says the launch comes during a period of significant international growth, marked by global senior hires and increased investment in technologies dedicated to preventing accidents and making roads safer.

Image courtesy Optix.

One of those appointments is Damian Penney, who has joined as chief commercial officer. Previously VP for EMEA at Lytx, Penney will be responsible for revenue growth and building strategic partnerships to support fleet safety, efficiency, and productivity.

New technological developments include Optix’s predictive fatigue detection system, which is designed to identify and mitigate risk across each journey. The Optix Fatigue Solution uses an algorithm that detects 11 indicators of driver fatigue. Combined with Early Warning Control Tower Services and a predictive fatigue forecast platform, the system aims to flag fatigue early and help prevent accidents and collisions.

Optix’s central control tower, which reviews up to two-million videos per month, enables rapid assessment of critical-risk events and is able to notify managers within three minutes. Last year, the fatigue detection technology was instrumental in helping to save over 80,000 lives.

“Our commitment to best-in-class technology has enabled us to keep over 240,000 drivers worldwide safe over the last 25 years,” says Inge-Marie Hilligan, Optix group executive for product and culture. “We are very proud of all we have achieved already but there is still work to be done. As we grow we hope to have a positive impact on even more drivers and to fulfil our vision where all road users end their journey Safely Home.”

Launched in 2000, Optix began as a pioneer of “How’s my driving?” stickers on commercial vehicles. Recognising the power of video to reduce on-road risk, the company expanded to develop a suite of safety products under the name of DriveRisk, before becoming Optix in 2023.