LivePass bundle English soccer with MTN

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The R79-a-month Showmax Premier League plan for mobile can now be added to a mobile contract.

Showmax and MTN are collaborating to bring three new bundled offerings to South African customers. The offering will form part of the relaunch of Showmax, from 12 February 2024.

The Showmax Premier League LivePass will offer MTN customers live-streaming access to all 380 matches via Showmax new Showmax Premier League plan for mobile. For R79 per month, the offer includes sufficient streaming data to watch all live matches. Subscribers will also have access to additional Premier League content, like talk shows, documentaries and match highlights.

Showmax CEO Marc Jury says that the brand’s priority is to make entertainment and sport accessible.

“Across sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is both deeply loved and passionately supported. Working with MTN South Africa, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment.”

Jason Probert, general manager for digital services at MTN South Africa, says the partnership aligns with MTN’s streaming vision. “Our partnership with Showmax marks a significant leap forward … giving our customers the ability to access the world’s most popular sports league at an incredibly affordable price while enjoying access to the best network in South Africa.”

MTN and Showmax are also introducing the first Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle, for R19 a week. It will feature Showmax Originals, top international and local series, movies, and kids’ shows. The bundle incudes 1GB MTN streaming data.

For binge-watchers, a Showmax Monthly Entertainment Mobile bundle will retail for R59 per month, including 5GB of streaming data, enough to watch 125 hours on Showmax’s lowest data setting.