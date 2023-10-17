Gadget of the Wee: Sonos moves to higher grade portability

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Four years after the release of its predecessor, the Move 2 represents progress in both sound and features, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Sonos has long distinguished itself for the excellent quality of its portable speakers, led by the 2019 Move and 2021 Roam. The latter in particular was a standout device with a great sound in a compact, waterproof format, taking the concept of a quality speaker into the outdoors.

The Move may have been portable but was not exactly designed for the outdoors. For one thing, limited battery life demanded it be kept close to a power supply.

Last month, Sonos debuted the Move 2, taking the sub-brand firmly into the fully portable space, not to mention the multiple spaces it enhances both indoors and outdoors. However, it is not the kind of portability that allows it to be carried in a shoulder bag, for example.

A rugged design is intended to keep it secure on the go. While it’s not as waterproof as the Roam, it is designed to withstand temperatures ranging from -10°C to 55°C, and an IP56 water resistance rating means it can handle normal outdoor weather.

It is relatively portable, weighing about 3 kg, with both a handle to make it easy to carry around and a built-in stand for placing it on any surface.

Setting it up is straightforward: once plugged in, the Sonos app guides the user through the integration. This includes Automatic True play tuning, which continually adjusts the speaker’s sound based on its environment. Options for touch controls and voice commands – to play, pause, skip, repeat, or adjust volume – make it a versatile companion for various settings, indoors or outdoors.

Seamless transitioning from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth mode allows it not only to be taken anywhere, but also to keep playing while its being moved.

A decent rechargeable battery means the user doesn’t have to agonise over where to hang out with it for the day: it promises up to 24 hours playback time and includes a USB-C port for charging other mobile devices.

It is compatible with over 100 streaming services, providing a vast library of content, but Sonos takes the audio experience a step further thanks to collaboration with various music creators, who helped fine-tune the speakers to deliver more authentic audio. A curated playlist on Spotify and Apple Music is included, showcasing this experience across various musical genres.

The rich sound is delivered courtesy if a two-way speaker system with two tweeters and a woofer. It also has a Class D amplifier that provides ample power for its purpose.

What does It cost?

Typically retails at around R12,999.

Why does it matter?

The Sonos Move 2 is a substantial, overdue upgrade over its predecessor. It fills a significant gap in the high-quality portable speaker market, representing a reasonable investment for those seeking premium portable sound solutions. The biggest upgrade is a jump from 11-hour to 24-hour battery life. The standout quality for this reviewer, however, was what one could describe as “detailed” sound.

What are the biggest negatives?

The Sonos Move 2 is relatively expensive, not for consumers on a tight budget.

It is not as water-resistant as its smaller sibling, the Roam, but certainly weather resistant.

It’s portable, but not lightweight.

What are the biggest positives?

The long battery life is a standout feature for a quality portable speaker.

Great sound quality both indoors and outdoors.

Deep bass with exceptional detail in the sound.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee