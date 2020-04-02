Featured
‘Zoom’ domains rocket as cybercriminals move in
With the lockdown in full swing, working from home has become the new normal for many people. However, this has also opened up new opportunities for cyber criminals.
COVID-19 impact: cyber criminals target Zoom domains – Researchers at Check Point have observed a drastic rise in the number of “Zoom” domains registered in the last week. Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in January, 1700 new domains containing the word “Zoom” have been documented: 25% (425 domains) of which were registered in the past 7 days alone. Check Point deems 70 of these domains as suspicious. The numbers reinforce the trend of hackers taking advantage of millions now working from home through Zoom, the popular video conferencing service used by over 60% of the Fortune 500.
In addition, Check Point Research observes new phishing websites for each one of the leading communication applications , including googloclassroom\.com and googieclassroom\.com, which impersonate the official classroom.google.com website.
Malicious Zoom Files
Check Point also detects malicious files with names such as “zoom-us-zoom_##########.exe”. The running of these files lead to an installation of the infamous InstallCore PUA on the victim’s computer, and could potentially lead to additional malicious software installation. InstallCore is a potentially unwanted application that installs other potentially unwanted applications and threats onto the computer.
Check Point’s Manager of Cyber Research, Omer Dembinsky, says: “We see a sharp rise in the number of “Zoom” domains being registered, especially in the last week,” says Omer Dembinsky, Manager of Cyber Research at Check Point. “The recent, staggering increase means that hackers have taken notice of the work-from-home paradigm shift that COVID-19 has forced, and they see it as an opportunity to deceive, lure and exploit. Each time you get a Zoom link or document messaged or forwarded to you, I’d take an extra look to make sure it’s not a trap.”
Zoom Security Flaw
In January 2020, Check Point published a research report proving that Zoom had a security flaw. The research showed how a hacker could eavesdrop into Zoom calls by generating and guessing random numbers allocated to Zoom conference URLs. Consequently, Zoom was forced to fix the security breach and change some of its security features, such as mandating scheduled meetings to automatically be protected by a password. The same researchers who conducted the research study published general Zoom Safety Guidelines for folks working from home.
How to Stay Safe
Check Point recommends the following safety tips to protect against Zoom phishing attempts:
1. Be cautious with emails and files received from unknown senders, especially if they are offering special deals or discounts. The cure for Corona will not arrive via email.
2. Don’t open unknown attachments or click on links in the emails.
3. Beware of lookalike domains, spelling errors in emails and websites, and unfamiliar email senders.
4. Ensure you are ordering goods from an authentic source. One way to do this is NOT to click on promotional links in emails, and instead, Google your desired retailer and click the link from the Google results page.
5. Protect your organization with a holistic, end to end cyber architecture, to prevent zero-day attacks
6. 90% of cyber-attacks start with a phishing campaign. Are you doing enough to protect your organization’s attack vectors? Read the whitepaper Humans are Your Weakest Link to discover The daily risk of phishing emails
Vodacom cuts cost of smallest bundle by 40%
The country’s largest mobile operator has kept to a promise made last month to slash the price of entry-level data packages
Vodacom has cut the data price of its lowest-cost bundle by 40%, reducing the price of a 50MB 30-day bundle from R20 to to R12. This follows from the operator’s promise in March, when it announced a 33% cut in the cost of 1GB bundles, to reduce prices of all smaller bundles by up to 40%.
Vodacom’s various 30-day data bundle prices will be cut across all of its channels, with the new pricing as follows:
|30-day bundle size
|New Price
|Reduction
|50MB
|R12
|40%
|150MB
|R29
|33%
|325MB
|R55
|33%
|500MB
|R79
|21%
|1GB
|R99
|34%
|3GB
|R229
|23%
|5GB
|R349
|14%
|10GB
|R469
|22%
|20GB
|R699
|31%
Vodacom confirmed it will provide free data to access essential services through Vodacom’s zero-rated platform ConnectU with immediate effect. The value of these initiatives, it says, is R2.7-billion over the next year.
“Vodacom can play a critical role in supporting society during this challenging time and we’re committed to doing whatever we can to help customers stay connected,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit. “Since we started our pricing transformation strategy three years ago, our customers have benefitted from significant reductions in data prices and the cost of voice calls. Over the same period, we invested over R26 billion in infrastructure and new technologies, so our customers enjoy wider 2G, 3G and 4G coverage and vastly increased data speeds.”
The latest data reductions will complement the discounted bundle offers that will also be made available to prepaid customers in more than 2,000 less affluent suburbs and villages around the country. For qualifying communities to access further discounted voice and data deals, they need to click on the scrolling ConnectU banner on the platform via connectu.vodacom.co.za
ConnectU – which is a zero-rated platform – also went live this week. It will provide content aimed at social development and offers a variety of essential services for free. Learners and students enrolled in schools and universities can access relevant information for free, with no data costs. The ConnectU portal includes a search engine linked to open sources such as Wikipedia and Wiktionary as well as free access to job portals; free educational content on the e-School platform; free health and wellness information and free access to Facebook Flex, the low data alternative to Facebook that enables customers to stay socially connected.
Vodacom’s popular Just4You platform has been a significant contributor to the approximately 50% reduction in effective data prices over the past two years. Substantial cuts in out-of-bundle tariffs and the introduction of hourly, daily and weekly bundles with much lower effective prices have also driven increased value and affordability, resulting in R2-billion in savings for customers in 2019.
OneBlade shaves price of electric precision
Electric razors and their blades are usually quite expensive. But the Philips OneBlade shaves the cost, writes SEAN BACHER
Electric razors come in all shapes and forms and their prices vary as well. When your nearest electronic retail outlet opens again, you will be able to pay a small fortune for a wet and dry razor that cleans itself, shows you when it needs to be recharged, and tells you to replace the cleaning solution – all via a little LCD panel in the handle.
But does everyone want that? Does everyone need that? Surely there must be customers who want an easy-to-use, no-mess, no-fuss razor that gets the job done just as well as a “smart razor”?
With this in mind, Philips has launched its OneBlade wet and dry electric razor. The razor is dead simple to use. It comes with three stubble combs – 1mm, 3mm and 5 mm – which can be clicked onto the head much like one would with a hair shaver. Should you want a really close shave, simply the combs off. I found this to be the most effective as I don’t have a beard.
The razor’s blade is the size of the striking side of a matchbox and has 90-degree angles all round. This offers precise shaving and, because of its small size, it is able to get just about anywhere on a person’s face.
The blade has a usage indicator that shows when it is time to replace the blade – usually after four months – and an additional blade is included in the box.
The OneBlade’s battery takes up to eight hours to charge, and will give up to 45 minutes shaving time.
Overall, the Philips OneBlade will give a man a comfortable and precise shave. Its battery life, combined with its size, makes it a perfect travel companion as it is no bigger than an electric toothbrush. Its relatively low price compared to other electric razors also counts in its favour.
The One Blade can be bought from most electronic retailers or can be ordered online from websites like takealot.com. The razor retails for R650 and a set of two new blades will cost around R450.