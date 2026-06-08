‘Law and Order Toronto’ cracks the ‘why’

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‘Criminal Intent’, which makes its debut on Universal TV today, is inspired by the city’s most infamous cases.

The TV series Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent interrogates the “why” and “how” behind the crime, not just the “who”.

The 2024 drama makes its channel debut on Universal TV (DStv channel 117) at 8pm tonight (9 June 2026). New episodes release every Tuesday until the season finale on 11 August 2026.

The show follows detective sergeants Henry Graff and Frankie Bateman as they investigate some of the city’s most infamous murders. The cases are inspired by major Canadian headlines, with season one exploring the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate and media.

Graff is a Renaissance man with a mind that never sleeps and a fascination with criminal psychology. A man of many interests and talents, Graff’s true area of expertise is the criminal mind. He’s quick on his feet, confident in his intellect, and unafraid to push buttons, especially if he thinks it will unlock a clue.

Bateman is an exceptionally intuitive, pragmatic empath who can read any room in which she sets foot. If she wasn’t a detective, she’d probably be a psychiatrist. But Bateman loves the sense of justice and order that comes with being a police officer and is excellent at manoeuvring the politics of the force while speaking truth to power.

Photo supplied.

The series follows investigations from both the police and criminal perspectives, exploring the motives behind crimes, including greed, revenge, self-preservation, betrayal, jealousy and love. The stories aim to showcase the Canadian city in all its raw, complex, and diverse glory.

The cast includes Aden Young (Rectify), Kathleen Munroe (Patriot), Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek), KC Collins (Spiral: From the Book of Saw), Nicola Correia-Damude (The Boys), Araya Mengesha (Anne with an E), Daniel Kash (RoboCop), Tammy Isbell (Paradise Falls), Christie Stewart (The Ninth), Lindsay Owen Pierre (Far Cry 6) and Maika Harper (North of North).

Guest stars include Peter Mooney as Nick Millwood, Amanda Brugel as Lee Sloane, Chantel Riley as Anise Walker, Tim Rozon as Roman Rush, and Atticus Mitchell as Paolo Marcotti.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports and Media. Format licensed by NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment. Tassie Cameron (Pretty Hard Cases) is the series showrunner and executive producer. Tassie Cameron, Erin Haskett, Amy Cameron, David Valleau, Alex Patrick, Wanda Chaffey and Tex Antonucci serve as executive producers.