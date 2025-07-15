What really happens to your old tech?

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Most imagine their digital discards get dumped or shipped away, but the reality is different, writes GIULIO AIRAGA, MD of Desco Electronic Recyclers.

You finally hand in that old laptop – through your company’s e-waste drive, a school initiative, or maybe an ITAD collection bin. But what happens next?

Most imagine it gets dumped or shipped away. At Desco, that device begins a detailed, transparent journey of secure processing, reuse, and responsible recycling.

It all starts with secure intake. Each item is barcoded, assessed, and assigned a path: reuse, repair, or recycling. Next, certified data destruction – both digital and physical – ensures no sensitive information survives. This isn’t just about compliance. It’s about trust.

Devices that still hold value are refurbished and sold into markets like education or low-income enterprise, extending their useful life. Components like RAM or screens are harvested for repair jobs. When reuse isn’t viable, the device is safely dismantled: plastics, metals, batteries, and cables are sorted for specialised downstream processing.

But Desco’s process isn’t just about machines. It’s about people.

Giulio Airaga, MD of Desco Electronic Recyclers. Photo supplied.

We’re not just managing waste, we’re creating dignified, future-focused jobs. Our team includes trained specialists who handle hazardous materials with care and integrity. We’re building careers in a green economy.

Through youth-focused training programmes and inclusion efforts, Desco is helping shape a new workforce that sees recycling not as dirty work – but as smart, meaningful, and impactful.

By the end of the process, clients receive full audit reports supporting ESG metrics and EPR compliance. And the old device? It may become a student’s first computer – or contribute its metals to the next-generation tech device.

Your tech doesn’t have to end in a bin. With the right partners, it becomes part of something bigger – cleaner, safer, smarter.