Xperien system drives green IT

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The certified programme promote trust in second-life IT equipment and create a sustainable alternative to the disposal of aging assets.

Xperien has developed a Certified Refurbished Systems programme to promote trust in second-life IT equipment and create a sustainable alternative to the disposal of aging assets.

“The certified systems help reduce e-waste and lower the overall carbon footprint associated with new equipment manufacturing and disposal,” says Xperien CEO Wale Arewa.

“This commitment to circularity is reflected in the millions of IT assets that we have successfully repurposed, saving them from being disposed of irresponsibly. Our efforts have not only addressed the growing environmental crisis but have also supported the development of a thriving market for refurbished IT equipment, which is increasingly recognised for its value and reliability.”

Xperien’s scalable IT asset management model helps businesses manage their IT lifecycle. The model integrates circular economy principles, promising secure, compliant, and sustainable IT disposal.

Using AI-driven security and automation, Xperien enhances asset tracking, data protection, and refurbishment processes. The approach supports businesses in extending IT asset lifespans.

By adopting ISO 14001-certified environmental management systems, Xperien ensures that it is environmentally responsible. This enables clients to meet their sustainability targets and diverts thousands of IT assets from landfills each year, reducing environmental impact.

Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien. Photo supplied.

E-waste compliance and global standards

Xperien’s influence extends beyond corporate sustainability solutions to industry advocacy and regulatory leadership. As a responsible e-waste management company, Xperien has pioneered international e-waste compliance solutions, ensuring that businesses adhere to global regulations for the responsible disposal of electronic waste.

“Through our compliance framework, we ensure that the movement of electronic waste adheres to international conventions such as the Basel and Bamako Conventions, which govern the transboundary movement of hazardous waste.”

Xperien’s cross-border e-waste compliance solutions allow businesses to dispose of their IT assets responsibly. It has implemented international best practices for e-waste management, helping to reduce the environmental impact of e-waste in regions that often lack the infrastructure for proper disposal.

Expanding into international markets has enabled the company to offer a comprehensive service for businesses across multiple countries, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations while minimising environmental harm.

Advocacy and awareness for sustainable tech

Xperien has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of responsible technology consumption. Through public initiatives like You Made This, the company has worked to educate consumers and businesses about the environmental impacts of e-waste and the need for sustainable practices in IT procurement, usage, and disposal.

Arewa says the You Made This campaign has successfully engaged millions of people through media coverage, public art exhibitions, and corporate engagement programs, effectively using creative methods to highlight the importance of reducing e-waste.

By fostering dialogue and encouraging greater corporate responsibility, Xperien has created a platform for individuals and businesses alike to adopt more sustainable practices. The company’s ability to combine education, advocacy, and action has positioned it as a thought leader in the tech sector, influencing the broader conversation about technology consumption, recycling, and environmental responsibility.

Tech innovation for scalable growth

Xperien’s success is attributed to its ability to integrate advanced technology into its IT asset management solutions. The company has developed and deployed AI-driven IT asset tracking systems, which enable businesses to manage the lifecycle of their IT assets effectively, from procurement to decommissioning.

“Our advanced tracking software optimises the refurbishment, redeployment, and disposal of IT assets, ensuring that resources are maximised and that businesses achieve the highest possible return on investment from their technology,” says Arewa.

Xperien has pioneered secure data erasure technologies that enable businesses to delete sensitive information safely and permanently from decommissioned devices. By incorporating proprietary data sanitisation tools into its services, Xperien ensures compliance with global data protection standards such as GDPR, POPIA, and ISO 14001.

The focus on data security, combined with environmental responsibility, has been a key factor in building trust with clients and ensuring that businesses can confidently dispose of their IT assets without compromising sensitive information.

It also leverages automated e-waste processing and precious metal recovery solutions, using advanced technology to recover valuable materials from IT assets, such as gold, silver, and copper. By recovering precious metals from electronic waste, Xperien reduces the reliance on raw mineral extraction, thus decreasing the environmental and social impact of mining activities.

Arewa says these technologies not only contribute to resource conservation but also help companies meet sustainability targets related to material recovery and waste reduction.

Business growth and market penetration

“Our commitment to sustainability and technological innovation has driven significant business growth and market penetration. With over 300 corporate clients, including multinational companies in banking, telecoms, and government agencies, we have expanded our reach across Southern Africa and into international markets.”

The company’s scalable, sustainable IT asset management solutions have helped clients achieve their ESG goals while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

Future-ready model

Xperien’s sustainable IT asset management solutions have contributed to reducing the environmental impact of e-waste, and created a scalable, replicable business model that empowers businesses across industries to embrace circular economy principles.

“Through our dedication to environmental responsibility, technological innovation, and business growth, we are leading the way in transforming the tech industry’s approach to e-waste and IT asset management.”