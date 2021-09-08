Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Air Fryer comes to SA

Xiaomi’s new Air Fryer, the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, is now available in South Africa and will initially be sold exclusively on Mobile in Africa’s ecommerce store. The smart product connects over Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi and is supported by the Mi Home App. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

According to Google Trends, which tracks popular search data, air fryer related queries grew by more than 5,000% in South Africa over the past twelve months. What’s more, in 2020, there was a 57% increase in people talking about healthy living on social channels over the previous year. Globally, the demand for air fryers has been stimulated by an increasingly health-conscious consumer. And as a leading distributor of mobile technology and smart products, Mobile in Africa believes that the product will appeal to South Africans, especially as the cult-like culture in the country has manifested into scores of online communities for air fryer converts and recipes.

The multi-functional Mi Smart Air Fryercooking product includes eight pre-set modes, including one for baking cakes. And the 360-degree hot air circulation allows cooking food with less oil and lower fat. The Mi Smart Air Fryer performs as a food dehydrator, a microwave oven, a food defroster, and a yoghurt maker. More than 100 easy-to-cook recipes can be accessed through the Mi Home App.

MIA Marketing Manager, Leanne Goott, describes the product as a gorgeous all-in-one machine. “It boasts elegant chrome accents on a white base, it’s simple to use, and it takes up minimal space, making it perfect for any kitchen. Another key benefit is that it cooks in less time than an oven takes and uses far less electricity. We’re very excited to bring this trendy new product to the market.”

The Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L will retail for R2,099.