Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 11 to SA

The much anticipated sequel to the Note 10 was launched this week in regular and Pro editions, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

It’s become almost a cliche that mid-range phones now offer flagship features at affordable prices. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, launched this week in South Africa, brings that concept into its own. Starting at R5,299, it appears to live up to its promise of raising industry standards – at least in the mid-range.

The Redmi Note 11 introduces powerful upgrades to the camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC (System on Chip). The Note 11 Pro once again features 108MP primary lenses and a high-quality sensor.

However, Xiaomi is throwing both high-tech and high-jargon at the consumer, with its description of the camera system on the Pro: “Incorporating a high-quality sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as dual native ISO, to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance.”

How-To Geek describes pixel binning like this: “Pixel binning is a technique where multiple pixels on a camera sensor are grouped to work together as one. The most common form of binning takes four adjacent pixels and makes them act as one. On newer phones with truly enormous megapixel counts, specifically 108-megapixel phones, the ratio is nine to one.”

In short it’s not unique, but does position the device at the cutting edge. Similarly, dual-native ISO which messes with a camera’s sensor information to extend its dynamic range, is not specific to the Note 11 Pro, but does give it added capability.

More conventionally, both devices also come with 8MP ultra-wide-angle cameras with a 118-degree viewing angle, a 2MP macro camera that captures fine details from up close, and a 2MP depth camera that creates a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots. The front of the Redmi Note 11 features a 13MP camera, while the 11 Pro takes it to 16MP camera.

Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360 Hz, both devices promise lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With screen sizes of 6.67-inches and 6.43-inches respectively, the handsets are equipped with a FHD and AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, which provides more vibrant colours and details.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built with a 6nm process that allows performance at lower power. Both models come with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. The Pro offers 67W turbo charging, which takes as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of the battery. The Note 11 features 33W Pro fast charging, allowing charging to 100% battery in around an hour.

The latest Xiaomi operating system, MIUI 13, offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience – including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life.

Comparing the devices to flagships from Samsung and Apple, they don’t truly compete. However, against anything at a similar price, they are suddenly in a league of their own.

Recommended retail price:

Redmi Note 11 Pro

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R6,499

Redmi Note 11

4GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R5,299

Redmi Note 11 Series Quick Specs: