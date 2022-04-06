Air fibre floats into towns and townships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Frogfoot air has extended cost-effective fibre internet coverage to over 80,000 homes in smaller centres

A low-cost solution called Frogfoot air promises to extend fibre internet coverage to over 80,000 homes in towns, townships and suburbs across South Africa. Frogfoot Networks has rolled out Frogfoot air to more areas due to uptake from both internet service providers (ISPs) and individual customers.

“Because we had such great take-up in the initial launch areas passing over 40,000 homes, an additional 40,000 potential homes were added to the coverage area,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot. “With the current expansion, Frogfoot air is now available in Caledon, Despatch, Franschhoek, Idas Valley, Kimberley, King Williams Town, Lephalale, Makhanda, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn, Polokwane, Protea Glen in Soweto, Scottsville in Pietermaritzburg, Shelly Beach, Swellendam, Tzaneen, Uitenhage and Waverley in Pretoria.

First piloted in November last year, Frogfoot air allows ISPs to offer their users more affordable internet access through 20/2Mbps and 10/1Mbps packages. The costs for the end-user are further reduced through the installation of optical network terminals (ONTs) that have built-in Wi-Fi.

Users living within the coverage area of Frogfoot air can access a quality fibre-based internet connection with a better experience than mobile offerings, which tend to be less cost-effective, less stable, and have reduced throughput during peak usage times.

Users can check whether they fall within the Frogfoot air coverage area by visiting the Frogfoot website here. It provides a list of ISPs that offer Frogfoot air packages, as well as other connection options, which start at a 30/3Mbps connection.