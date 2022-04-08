vivo Y76 5G delivers stellar performance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vivo’s new Y76 5G smartphone raises the Y-series bar – strong 5G capabilities, advanced performance with supercharged imaging, and sleek design

Vivo’s latest device, the Y76 5G, is an evolution in style and technical capabilities. With a 7.79mm super-slender body weighing in at only 175g, this phone is ultra-light and comes with advanced camera technology, a fast charging mechanism, extended storage and RAM, plus superior 5G technology.

5G technology

5G ensures a faster and better connection, especially with the vivo Y76 5G’s low-power consumption on a 7nm process 5G chip and a CPU speed of 2.2GHz; this device picks up signals every time with SA6 & NSA dual-mode 5G that works across mainstream frequencies and an antenna that wraps around the phone.

FlashCharge

All these capabilities are supported by a mega fast and efficient charging system, with energy guardian technique.

The 44W FlashCharge has a charging rate of 70% in just 32 minutes meaning users can take photos, stream series or play an endless assortment of games without.

Storage

The vivo Y76 5G’s RAM of 8GB + 4GB is ultra-fast. This extended RAM technology draws an extra 4GB from ROM to add to the generous 8GB of RAM, providing an amazing 12GB RAM experience. This system supports a variety of apps that run in the background with no lag and seamless ease for switching.

Camera Technology

Front and centre for vivo is the evolution of camera technology. The Y76 5G packs a superlative system that allows for expert photos day and night, plus features to ensure best vlogs and pics on the go.

The Y76 5G comprises a main rear camera with an AI triple camera system, a 50MP main camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera. The 50 MP main camera has an innovative sensor that naturally adjusts bright or dark scenes to shoot ultra-sharp images in infinite detail.

A 16MP front facing camera is packed with positive features to show users in their best light. The AI Extreme Night Selfie mode captures more details, dials down noises, and delivers richer contrasts. This feature ensures users look even more stunning against the darkest of nights, plus, when the AI Face Beauty algorithm and Smart Softlight Band kick in, perfect portraits are guaranteed. In the Y76 5G this Super Night Mode comes on both front and rear cameras.

Additionally the front-facing camera offers an updated Face Beauty feature with personalization options to refine selfies down to the smallest detail. Users can optimise skin tone, face shape and facial features through vivo’s upgraded multidimensional algorithms.

Double Exposure combines two exposures in one image, merging different scenes, two layers of exposures or even two pictures together. It is a simple-to-use tool that sparks creativity and delivers professional-like imaging. The Dual-Video view allows simultaneous recording on front and back cameras, so users can create expert vlogs and videos with a personal touch. This is aided by the Ultra-Stable Video feature that cancels hand movement and aids recording on the go.

These imaging specifications are amplified by the 6.58-inch FHD + LCD waterdrop screen that offers a clear, higher-resolution display for a stunning and more immersive viewing experience. Plus there’s the Eye Protection Mode to protect against blue light, a must for gamers and streaming.

Style solutions

A 7.79mm super-slender body weighing in at only 175g is supported by 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.6% screen-body ratio.

Add to this the aesthetics of the phone. Available in two colours: Cosmic Aura and Midnight Space, these tones elevate the vivo Y76 5G into a covetable style accessory.

Cosmic Aura is a custom colour formed from a unique blend of blue and orange, finished with a crystal coating to create a shimmering, light-reflecting shine. Midnight Space is a sophisticated black with a glitter lustrous sheen. Both these options come with an AG frosted rear surface cover that helps avoid fingerprint smudges. Plus, the rear cameras are framed with sleek CD grooves that crown the visual display of our professional imaging system.

Funtouch OS 12

Bringing a further improved user experience with the Funtouch OS12 on Android 11, the vivoY76 5G is a complete package. Here is a well-rounded smartphone packed with excellent performance punches to ensure a well-priced trusty companion for everyday experiences.

Priced at R8,999 the Y76 5G is available nationwide through Vodacom and MTN from April 2, 2022.