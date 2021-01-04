CES 2021: Billie Eilish to wow tech audience

Five-time Grammy Award winner Billy Eilish is set to perform exclusively for registered attendees of the first fully digital Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2021, taking place from 11 to 14 January 2021.

The show will be part of an iHeartMedia conference session on how technology has enabled some of today’s artists to continue to create and introduce new music and experiences for their fans during the pandemic. The conference will be moderated by on-air host, TV personality and producer Ryan Seacrest. The session will feature a fireside chat with singer and songwriter Dua Lipa and a special performance by Billie Eilish on 13 January at 2 AM South African time (7 PM EST), available only to registered CES attendees.

The exclusive performance will not be available on-demand – only live at the digital venue.

Eilish’s debut studio album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go? debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and became one of the best-selling albums of 2019. Her accolades include five Grammy awards, four iHeartRadio Music awards, two American Music awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music awards, and one Brit Award. She is the youngest person and only the second person to win the four main Grammy categories—Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year—in the same year. Eilish is also the youngest person yet to write and record an official James Bond theme song, with her Grammy-nominated No Time To Die.

Live music venues and studios have been forced to close their doors, given the limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic. iHeartMedia says it is working with innovative artists in using technology to redefine the experience and deliver music to their fans in new ways. The iHeartMedia session will explore how the technology has enabled the artists to create and introduce music and immersive experiences for their fans, even during the pandemic.

“As we have reimagined CES 2021 we are thrilled to welcome Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Ryan Seacrest to the stage,” says Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES and the Consumer Technology Association. “iHeartMedia has been a driving force with using technology to create immersive music experiences for consumers. Our session with these artists will explore the art of the possible and the transformation that is happening in the entertainment industry.”

Says Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia: “At a time when all of us are searching for ways to feel connected with the music and artists we love while remaining safe, we’re proud to have pushed the limits of technology to innovate and create intimate experiences for music fans nationwide.”

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa released Future Nostalgia, her second album, last year to world acclaim. It is one of the best reviewed albums of 2020 and debuted in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 album chart. The album’s platinum lead single Don’t Start Now is a worldwide hit with one billion streams on Spotify, and a number 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most recently, Dua was nominated for six Grammy awards, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. The album is the follow up to her 2017 debut, which is certified platinum and spawned 6 platinum tracks. She made Brit Award history in 2018 by becoming the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist. She received two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording in early 2019.

Ryan Seacrest is an Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, producer and entrepreneur. Seacrest is the host of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, a top-rated radio show in the US, for iHeart Media’s KIIS-FM, as well as a Top 40 radio show. He also co-hosts and co-executive produces ABC’s Emmy award-winning show, Live With Kelly And Ryan, for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

You can register for CES here. The cost of registration is $499.