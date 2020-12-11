World’s first all-screen foldable laptop coming to SA

The latest in large form-factor foldable tech, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, has been confirmed for launch in South Africa. The device builds on Lenovo’s history of its ThinkPad sub-brand, using the latest in foldable technology and connectivity to meet the requirements of agile working and staying connected.

The ThinkPad X1 follows a different form factor from traditional laptops, by shifting from its compact and folded form into a 13.3-inch OLED display, while weighing in at less than 1 kilogram. Constructed from lightweight alloys and carbon fibre, the foldable offers both portability and durability, while its leather folio cover provides a premium look.

With more than four years of research and development behind the ThinkPad X1 Fold, it builds on the reliability and performance of ThinkPad devices. The X1 Fold features multi-layer frames to support and protect the display, while a multi-link torque hinge mechanism aims for a smooth folding experience. The OLED display has also undergone extensive performance and durability testing, ranging from ball dropping, to pen tapping and dynamic stress tests.

Lenovo co-engineered the device with Intel, and it features Always Connected PC, powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology. Users requiring additional speed and connectivity can also opt for a 5G-enabled version of the device.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with mode-switching software, designed specifically for Windows 10. This technology enables the PC to adapt to multiple use cases, depending on user preferences and their surrounding environment.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold enables users to leverage the display as two independent displays to optimise efficiency. Scenarios may include participating in a video call using the upper half of the screen, while taking notes or editing a presentation on the lower screen.

When used in landscape mode, the integrated kickstand within the leather folio cover allows for multiple viewing angles. The X1 Fold comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard, a slim accessory which can be wirelessly charged inside the system and secured using magnets. For notetaking, signing of documentation and brainstorms, users can use the Active Pen.

Thibault Dousson, general manager of Lenovo South Africa, says: “Change-makers in South Africa have always been at the forefront of embracing new technologies to power their growth, which is why we are delighted to be launching this PC in the local market. The ThinkPad X1 Fold is unique in that it not only combines lightweight with durability, it also increases screen size to enhance productivity, all while being easy to slip into a small bag.

“We look forward to seeing how users in the country leverage this device to accelerate their own achievements and we are confident in the positive impact it will make.”

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for pre-order and comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen. It will be in stores early 2021 with prices starting at R69,999. Pricing will vary for different configurations.

To pre-order the X1 Fold, click here.