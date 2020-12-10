There’s a MateBook for everyone

Choosing a laptop can be tricky. Deciding between SSD or HDD to AMD or Intel, the options consumers face are many. Prices of these laptops, however, don’t always reflect the value. However, there’s a simple line-up of three laptops from Huawei that can deliver fantastic value for money.

The Huawei MateBook line-up consists of the high-end MateBook X Pro and its more affordable variants, the MateBook D14 and D15. The series offers strong performance at the various price points, maximizing on AMD’s strong budget processors in the MateBook D series and Intel’s tried-and-trusted Core i7 processors in the MateBook X Pro.

MateBook X Pro: for video editors, graphic designers, and casual gamers

The MateBook X Pro is the flagship laptop offered by Huawei in South Africa. It combines an immersive display and high laptop performance. This is achieved while keeping the laptop light-weight and ultra-thin, making it a great choice for professionals who need power and mobility. The laptop runs on top-end hardware with 10th generation Intel Core i7 processors along with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 for fast graphics processing. Putting it all together, the flagship laptop delivers a smooth experience in every scenario from graphic and video editing to casual gaming.

MateBook D Series: for students and office users

Combining value with performance, the MateBook D 14 and D15 is aimed at users like students and mobile office workers, who need enough power to work through the day on a single battery’s charge. The laptops come with AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. Both configuration options are powerful enough for all daily tasks, along with web browsing, video conferencing, and media playback. Keeping in mind all-day performance, the laptops use a 65W Type-C charger that can also be used to charge up the laptops and the user’s smartphone. According to Huawei, the laptops can support 10 hours of office use, 9.5 hours of video playback, and 9.4 hours of web browsing. These features are offered at a more affordable price point than the MateBook X Pro, making them accessible to more users.

Price and Availability

Huawei’s MateBook D lineup starts at R13,500 for the baseline configuration, while the MateBook X Pro laptop starts at R34,999.

The MateBook Series are available from the Huawei online store, Vodacom, Telkom, Incredible Connection, Computer Mania and Hi store.