10-yr-old Nigerian to address World Literacy Summit

Ashezi Akwashiki, Nigerian author and education advocate. Photo supplied

Ashezi Akwashiki, who has dedicated her life to educational equity for children across Nigeria, will speak at Oxford University.

Ashezi Akwashiki, a 10-year-old Nigerian author, education advocate, will present at the World Literacy Summit 2025 at Oxford University.

Ashezi has dedicated her young life to promoting literacy and educational equity for children across Nigeria.

In her presentation, titled The Impact of Peer Mentorship in Literacy: Empowering Children through Education in IDP Camps, Ashezi will share her experiences working with children in underserved communities, particularly those living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Nigeria, and how peer mentorship and collaborative learning can inspire and motivate young learners.

“As a young leader, I’ve witnessed how children can support and motivate each other’s reading journeys, especially in challenging environments,” says Ashezi. “In my presentation, I’ll explore why peer-to-peer learning is crucial for nurturing a love for education and helping children build self-confidence. Literacy is more than just reading and writing; it’s about empowering children to use education as a tool for change.”

The Summit

The World Literacy Summit 2025 will take place at Oxford University from 6 to 9 April 2025, at the historic venues of Trinity College and the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford. This year’s Summit will bring together global leaders, innovators, and education advocates to discuss critical literacy challenges and opportunities, marking a pivotal moment for educators, policymakers, and literacy experts worldwide.

More than 300 speakers from 85 countries will gather on a platform that will facilitate discussions on how to address the most pressing issues in education, literacy, and technology.

Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation and organiser of the summit, says: “Sadly, many children today lack the basic reading and writing skills needed to succeed in education and reach their full potential. In Nigeria, approximately 60% of adults are considered illiterate, which is a stark reminder of the need for robust literacy interventions and continued efforts to make education accessible to all.”

The Summit’s Key Themes Include:

The Role of Technology in Shaping Literacy : Explore how digital platforms and AI are transforming the learning experience for students worldwide.

: Explore how digital platforms and AI are transforming the learning experience for students worldwide. Innovations in Literacy Education : Learn about cutting-edge strategies, including AI applications in reading and writing development, that are helping learners overcome barriers to literacy.

: Learn about cutting-edge strategies, including AI applications in reading and writing development, that are helping learners overcome barriers to literacy. Literacy as a Tool for Empowerment: Delve into how literacy initiatives are creating more inclusive societies, promoting democratic participation, and offering opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“Literacy is the foundation of education and social development,” said Kay. “At this pivotal moment in history, we must come together to explore new solutions to literacy challenges. The World Literacy Summit 2025 is more than just an event; it’s a call to action for all of us to work together and ensure everyone has access to the life-changing power of literacy.”