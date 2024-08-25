UiPath unveils AI Autopilot 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new features promise to make it easier for developers and testers to create automations and improve how businesses handle documents.

Global automation and AI software company UiPath has unveiled a new platform to help organisations build better, faster, and more comprehensive automations. UiPath Autopilot is an AI-powered tool for developers and testers, designed to boost their productivity.

The new features are aimed at:

Making it easier to create automations with AI help

Improving how businesses handle documents

Adding ready-to-use AI tools for common tasks

Expanding where and how businesses can use UiPath Automation Cloud

For developers, Autopilot uses generative AI and natural language processing to create workflows, generate expressions, and build automations. It allows developers to describe their ideas in plain language, turning those descriptions into initial workflows, expressions, or code. It can even create new apps from PDF files or images of paper forms.

For testers, UiPath Autopilot speeds up the entire testing process by using AI to improve requirements, create step-by-step tests, and generate automated tests. It also provides quality checks, test design, and real-time insights for continuous improvement.

This tool helps both experienced and new developers by making hard tasks easier and speeding up development processes. Testers will find their work streamlined and more efficient, with AI support at every stage of the testing cycle. UiPath Autopilot aims to make development and testing time much shorter while improving the quality of output.

Greg Williams, UiPath regional vice president for South Africa, says: “These AI-powered enhancements enable businesses of all sizes in Southern Africa to maximise the benefits of AI and automation and support developers and testers without the need for in-depth technical knowledge to deliver results faster.

“This tool doesn’t just improve efficiency; it frees up our teams to be more creative in solving business challenges. We’re making advanced automation accessible to a wider range of professionals, regardless of their experience level.”

New AI enhancements for IDP

UiPath has also added big AI improvements to its intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities.

The company unveiled UiPath DocPath and CommPath, specialised large language models that enable out-of-the-box processing of any document or message with improved accuracy, speed, and scale.

UiPath introduced active learning techniques, reducing model training effort by 80% and allowing anyone to train their models easily with AI guidance, without requiring machine learning or coding skills.

The new generative validation feature uses GenAI to provide a “second opinion” on data extracted from documents, significantly reducing the workload of human annotators. This innovation decreases time spent on human validation, lowers average handling time, and can boost automation rates by up to 200%.

“These enhancements collectively represent a major step forward in making document processing more efficient and accessible for businesses of all sizes,” says Williams.