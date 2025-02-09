Shoprite Foundation takes aim at SA skills gap

Photo supplied

The digital future is being shaped in Eastern Cape as a R3-million investment gives two high schools robotics labs.

The Shoprite Foundation has invested over R3-million to equip two robotics labs at Cingani High School and Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.

Focused on Grade 8 and 9 learners, the labs will provide foundational knowledge and essential skills in robotics, coding, mechanical design and digital literacy competencies. The aim: to equip learners to navigate an increasingly automated and technology-driven job market.

“Technology has the ability to transform lives,” says Maude Modise, managing trustee of the Foundation. “By investing in technology education, the Shoprite Foundation is supporting a future where young people have the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed in a world where demand continues to grow for roles such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists as well as robotics engineers.”

Through this investment, the Foundation aims to equip youth with core competencies like analytical thinking, cognitive abilities, resilience, teamwork, and collaboration.

Learners who participate in the robotics lab curriculum will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certifications, which they can add to their resume before entering higher education or the workforce.

“Watching young learners experiment with robotics and eventually master practical, future-orientated skills is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do at the Shoprite Foundation,” says Modise. “It is also essential to enable the professional development of our educators, who are at the heart of this project’s success.”

Twenty-five teachers from Cingani and Soqhayisa schools have completed extensive training in robotics and coding, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on practice. The training emphasised critical skills like problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking. Evaluations were done through practical projects and quizzes, ensuring educators are equipped to teach these subjects effectively.

The launch of the robotics labs in Motherwell, supported by Sifiso Edtech, follows the successful roll out two of robotics labs in KwaZulu-Natal in January 2024, and which supports thousands of high school learners.