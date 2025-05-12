Workonline adds point of presence in Kenya

Photo courtesy iColo.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new POP aims to strengthen the transit network’s resiliency by bolstering regional connectivity.

Workonline Communications, one of Africa’s largest internet protocol transit networks, has strengthened its reach in East Africa with the launch of a new point of presence (POP) at iColo’s NBO1 data centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Workonline says this expansion underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance internet solutions in the region and improves network resiliency to support growing demand.

As East Africa continues to establish itself as a digital innovation hub, robust connectivity is critical to supporting cloud adoption, enterprise growth, and the region’s digital economy. Kenya, in particular, plays a vital role as a connectivity gateway for neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and beyond.

According to the Digital 2025: Kenya report by DataReportal, Kenya’s internet penetration rate stood at 48%, with over 27.4-million internet users at the start of 2025. This suggests a growing demand for stable and scalable internet solutions.

This new POP in Nairobi is part of a broader strategy to enhance the resilience and redundancy of the Internet in East Africa. It provides critical enhancements, including splitting national long-distance capacity between Nairobi and Mombasa to support dual POPs, adding redundancy within Mombasa’s metro infrastructure, and integrating new capacity through the 2Africa subsea cable system.

Workonline says these measures are aimed at ensuring a stronger, more stable network for clients across Kenya and the broader East African region.

“Kenya and East Africa are pivotal to our growth strategy,” says Benjamin Deveaux, head of business development at Workonline. “Our investment in this new POP and our collaboration with iColo not only reinforces our network’s stability but also highlights our dedication to providing customers with robust, reliable internet services.

Benjamin Deveaux, head of business development at Workonline, Photo supplied.

“The increased network resilience will benefit our clients by offering improved redundancy and the flexibility of aggregating traffic across multiple POPs using the 95th percentile model.”

Workonline’s collaboration with iColo, part of global data centre operator, Digital Realty, brings together two companies with a shared vision of fostering a thriving, open internet ecosystem. iColo’s carrier-neutral data centre offers an environment for enterprises, content providers, and internet service providers (ISPs) to connect and expand.

This is the fourth POP that Workonline has deployed in Kenya. It further entrenches Workonline’s customers’ ability to leverage direct access to global carriers, cloud services, and content providers, enhancing their network performance and operational efficiency.

Rina Sodha, director for customer implementation of iColo, says: “We are delighted to bring onboard Workonline Communications to our connected data community at NBO1. This new entry contributes to our continuously growing number of internet service providers making the facility a true connectivity hub. It will also heavily support internet accessibility and efficiency while driving digital transformation not only in Nairobi but also in the entire East African region.”

Workonline says this development solidifies its position as a key enabler of digital connectivity in Africa. By investing in new infrastructure, Workonline aims to deliver faster, more reliable, and scalable internet solutions for businesses and service providers across East Africa.