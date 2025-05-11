Don’t sleep on Galaxy Ring – or do

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The wearable Samsung smart ring monitors sleep and wellness with advanced tracking to deliver personalised insights.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a health-tracking wearable that monitors sleep patterns and wellness metrics through a compact, sensor-equipped design. Integrated with Samsung Health, it functions as a sleep-focused device that analyses sleep habits, daily routines, and optimal bedtimes to provide personalised recommendations for improving rest quality.

Beyond standard sleep tracking, the ring assesses various sleep stages, including deep and light sleep, and calculates a personalised Sleep Score to help users identify patterns affecting their rest. It includes snore detection, enabling users to pinpoint potential disruptions in the sleep environment for more effective sleep management.

To support overall health, the device tracks key wellness metrics such as heart rate, skin temperature, and movement. Its advanced sensors filter out body motion to deliver more accurate readings, providing users with actionable data for making informed health decisions. The ring monitors daily activities, capturing comprehensive data for a holistic view of wellness.

In addition to physical health tracking, the ring includes a mindfulness feature that monitors mood and offers breathing exercises and guided meditations through Samsung Health. This component helps users manage stress effectively, contributing to better mental well-being and improved sleep quality.

For daily readiness, the device leverages Galaxy AI to calculate an Energy Score that reflects physical preparedness for the day ahead. This metric considers sleep quality, heart rate, and previous day activities, offering insights into how well-rested and energised users are upon waking.

Constructed from lightweight titanium, the ring is available in silver, gold, and black, featuring a slim, curved design that prioritises comfort. LED lights indicate charging progress, while a battery life of up to seven days ensures continuous tracking without frequent recharges.

The Galaxy Ring is available in Samsung stores, online, the Samsung Shop App, as well as participating retailers and operators, at a recommended retail price of R7,999.