Mending Africa’s digital gaps

Cloud connectivity tool Fabric is claimed to be the first African-developed automated provisioning and routing solution.

Solutions provider inq has launched a cloud connectivity tool called Fabric “to help stitch together the gaps in Africa’s digital infrastructure landscape”. It claims it to be the first African-developed cloud connectivity, network-as-a-service software for automated provisioning and routing.

Following an 18-month development cycle, Fabric has emerged as an optimised mega portal network software that provides businesses – from multinationals to small and medium enterprises – with heightened data sharing efficiency, more secure connections, and lower cloud egress charges.

Network provisioning is the process of setting up networks and authorising access for users, devices, and services. However, between a wide variety of networking platforms and hyperscale computing services (such as those from Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google), and having to manage multiple networks across major geographical divides, automation is necessary to lower security risk and impacts to connectivity.

“Across the continent, Africa is improving its digital infrastructure through new data centres, terrestrial connectivity, and undersea cabling,” says Naresh Thukkani, engineering and product leader and group head of Fabric at inq. “But between these new developments and a widening number of hyperscalers, we need a unified platform to stitch these complex infrastructure elements together.”

Fabric helps organisations to isolate traffic from the public internet and deliver on stringent privacy and security policies required by businesses. It has also been adapted to adhere to African data legislation and international law surrounding sharing and privacy.

Says Dr Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman of inq, “African enterprises spreading across new territories – and mega corporations expanding into Africa – require uniquely tailored digital solutions to connect their various offices, headquarters, and other business locations. Through inq’s own point-of-presence (PoP) data centres in nine countries, enterprises can send traffic to nearest inq Fabric PoPs and the software will provide efficient, safe cloud connectivity. inq is simplifying these connections through an easy-to-use software solution.”

Fabric uses a pay-as-you-go, on-demand model, meaning a more affordable, cost-effective option for businesses that are embracing cloud computing technology.