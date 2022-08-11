WomensMonth: Data shows women drive better than men

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Netstar’s vehicle tracking data disproves patriarchal ideas of inept “women drivers”, and indicates that men are worse with safe driving habits

Women are better drivers than men, suggests new customer-incident data collected by stolen-vehicle-recovery and fleet intelligence company Netstar.

The data calculates registered incidences of vehicle impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering as a percentage of total male and female Netstar customers. On every metric, women performed better than men.

Registered vehicle impacts (e.g. hitting potholes, kerbs, or other vehicles) by women customers represented 1,3% of the total number of Netstar’s female customer base during the period measured, compared to 1,4% for men. In terms of harsh braking, registered incidents represent 16,9% of female members and 22,8% of male members. The numbers for harsh acceleration are 4,5% for women and 10% for men. For harsh cornering, the proportions are 13,2% (women) vs 18,8% (men).

“The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured,” says Netstar chief technology officer Cliff de Wit. “The data was gathered using Netstar telematics – a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting.”

The data provide direct, real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour, which allows them to set relevant premiums and incentivise safe and more sustainable driving.

The Netstar data support the findings of a recent survey of road fatality data in the UK. The study, by Injury Prevention, a publication of the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research (SAVIR), found a large gender imbalance in terms of driving performance and the risk posed by male drivers.

The data found there were more fatalities per billion kilometres travelled among men than there were among women. This was true for all vehicle types – cars, vans, lorries, motorcycles, buses, and bicycles.

“Despite the outcome of such studies, we encourage drivers of all gender identities to drive safely and to use their telematics data to improve their performance and protect lives”, says de Wit.

Netstar is a subsidiary of Altron.