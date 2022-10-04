Windows 11 gets 2022 update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Microsoft yesterday announced that it was rolling out an updated version of Windows 11 in more than 190 countries. Find out here how to get it.

Microsoft has announced the release of the the first major update to Windows 11 since the operating system launched last year.

Microsoft says it is focusing on innovation in a few key areas of the OS:

Making the PC easier to use : To save users time, this release includes updates to the Start Menu, more accurate searches, Quick Settings, and Widgets board improvements.

: To save users time, this release includes updates to the Start Menu, more accurate searches, Quick Settings, and Widgets board improvements. New accessibility features include System Wide live captions to generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11, voice access to control a PC and author text using only voice, and Natural Voices for Narrator, which mirrors natural speech more closely, creating more pleasant-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web.

include System Wide live captions to generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11, voice access to control a PC and author text using only voice, and Natural Voices for Narrator, which mirrors natural speech more closely, creating more pleasant-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web. MEnhanced productivity, w ith enhancements to Snap layouts, new Focus sessions, Do Not Disturb and performance and battery optimisations.

ith enhancements to Snap layouts, new Focus sessions, Do Not Disturb and performance and battery optimisations. To connect, create and play, Windows Studio Effects improve video and audio calls, along with updates to the Microsoft Store and additional gaming features: The Microsoft Store includes a Microsoft Store Ads pilot for developers and expansion of the Amazon Appstore in international markets, bringing more than 20,000 Android apps and games to customers. Game Pass is built into Windows 11 through the Xbox app, where players can access hundreds of high-quality PC games. It includes a new Controller bar, optimisations for windowed games, and new HDR calibration options.

Windows Studio Effects improve video and audio calls, along with updates to the Microsoft Store and additional gaming features: Added security, management, and flexibility for the workplace is provided by new security features and new management tools: Microsoft Defender SmartScreen help identify when a user enters credentials into a malicious application and alerts them. Smart App Control blocks untrusted or unsigned applications, script files, and malicious macros from running on Windows 11.

new security features and new management tools:

Panos Panay, EVP and chief product officer for Windows + Devices, says: “Windows 11 brought a sense of ease to the PC, with an intuitive design people love. We’re building on that foundation with new features to ensure the content and information you need is always at your fingertips, including updates to the Start menu, faster and more accurate search, Quick Settings, improved local and current events coverage in your Widgets board, and the No. 1 ask from you, tabs in File Explorer. All of this helps Windows anticipate your needs and save you time.”

Users with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 who are ready to install this release on their device can do so by opening Windows Update settings (Settings > Windows Update) and selecting Check for updates. For more information on the 2022 Update experience for Windows 11 devices, watch this video.

If you are running Windows 10, check to see if your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 by opening Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and selecting Check for updates. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear: If you are ready to install Windows 11, select Download and install. For more information on the Windows 11 upgrade, watch this video.

* Visit this blog for more information on how to get the Windows 11 2022 Update.