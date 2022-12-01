The Wimpy Kid is back

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new animated movie based on the second book of Jeff Kinney’s “Diary” series is now streaming on Disney+.

Movie of the Week

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, a new animated movie based on the second book of Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular book series, premieres today (2 December) on Disney+.

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley now focus on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick.

A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

Directed by Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish), Edward Asner (Up), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Erica Cerra (Power Rangers), and Hunter Dillon (Deadpool 2).

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features an original song, Can You Smell Us Now, written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.