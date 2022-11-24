Feel the terror of a realm of vicious monsters

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“The bigger they are, the harder to kill,” says a character in ‘Monster Hunter’, setting the scene for a bizarre battle, and it’s filmed in Southern Africa.

Shot in South Africa and Namibia, Monster Hunter is a #1 box office hit inspired by the global video game phenomenon of the same name. It is available to stream now on Showmax.

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

Martial arts star Tony Jaa (Fast & Furious 7), Emmy nominee Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Grammy winner T.I. (Ant-Man), and three-time Teen Choice nominee Meagan Good (Think Like A Man) co-star.

Monster Hunter was nominated for a Visual Effects Society Award, with Empire Magazine calling the action fantasy “a quick-fire thrill-ride of creepy thrills, nasty kills and, of course, monster hunting”; Vulture “loud, unapologetic fun”; and The Globe and Mail “the best kind of super-dumb fun.”