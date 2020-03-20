Featured
Will we be saved by Vertical Farming?
As the world goes into lockdown as a result of COVID-19, many are fearful about the reliability of food supplies in urban areas. Vertical farming may well be a solution – although not in the immediate short-term.
Vertical farming is the practice of growing plants indoors under fully controlled environmental conditions in many stacked layers, using artificial lighting instead of relying on the sun. By tuning the growing environment to the exact needs of the plant and using soil-free growing techniques, vertical farming can achieve yields hundreds of times higher than conventional agriculture, 365 days a year and without requiring pesticides.
Supporters of vertical farming claim it could revolutionise global food production, practically eliminating food miles by enabling crop growth right next to urban population centres, paving the way for the future of smart cities. At the moment, fruit and vegetables often travel thousands of miles to reach consumers, losing freshness and quality along the way and increasing the risk of contamination.
Investors are responding enthusiastically, with the sector raising over $1 billion in funding since 2015. High profile investments include New Jersey-based start-up AeroFarms raising $100 million in 2019 to expand its aeroponic growing facilities, and Californian start-up Plenty raising $200 million in 2017 in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, along with backers including Jeff Bezos and Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt. Across the Pacific, the industry is already well-established – in Japan there are over 200 vertical farms currently operating, with industry leader Spread Co. Ltd. producing 30,000 heads of lettuce every day in its highly automated Techno Farm Keihanna plant.
However, despite this optimistic picture, the industry is facing challenges. The sector is littered with bankruptcies as companies struggle with the power costs of maintaining a controlled environment 24/7 and the difficulties of coordinating the labour-intensive process of running a vertical farm. Nevertheless, companies remain optimistic, with advances in lighting and automation technology helping to shape the future of indoor growing.
A new report from market intelligence firm IDTechEx, “Vertical Farming: 2020-2030”, discusses the state of the vertical farming industry, the key technological enablers and the economics of the process compared with conventional agriculture, identifying the keys to success in this fledgling industry.
Based on interviews with key stakeholders and extensive analysis, the report evaluates the current markets and forecasts the future of the global vertical farming industry.
- To find out more, visit www.IDTechEx.com/VertFarm
Featured
Application delivery: the key to user experience
By IAN JANSEN VAN RENSBURG, lead technologist at VMware Sub Sharan Africa
Even though user experience (UX) is hardly a new concept, attention has recently shifted to delivering solutions more closely aligned to customer expectations than ever. This has resulted in an environment where UX becomes fundamental to successful application delivery.
But today, this means more than just having a mechanism in place to deliver application functionality quickly and efficiently to users. In the digital world, application delivery can refer to a pool of services that combine to provide application functionality from the data centres or cloud environments to end-users via the internet.
Experiential applications
And this is where UX come into the equation.
Not limited to only the usability of an app, it refers to aspects such as whether the software is useful, credible, accessible, and valuable. Given the wealth of competitive offerings available in the market, an application with a low UX ranking will easily be replaced with something more fit for purpose.
Adding impetus to embracing a UX-friendly environment is the migration towards more integrated applications that promote collaboration and efficiency. These are essential to better help an organisation deliver on its strategic mandate.
With more organisations considering a hybrid cloud model, UX is becoming central to cultivating an interoperable environment where applications can ‘talk’ to different cloud providers and deliver a seamless experience to the end user. After all, unlike the bits and bytes approach of the past, most decision-makers do not care how technology works. As long as things get done and provide value to the organisation then that is considered good enough.
Customisation prevails
Part of this can be attributed how users expect their service providers to offer them customised solutions based on the information they have on them. The theory is that people are willing to sacrifice a degree of privacy to get rewarded with more price-sensitive and tailored offerings meeting their requirements. To do this, requires the application delivery stack to correlate data and convert that into actionable insights.
This empowers decision-makers to more quickly guide business strategy to reflect current market demands. Inhibiting this is a lack of UX resources at companies. Whether that is a dedicated (and skilled) professional or developers with a background in UX, companies must examine how they approach the entire application delivery process.
External assistance
Of course, there is an alternative available to them. This sees them partnering with trusted service providers who understand their business. In turn, these experts can provide the applications and tools required to deliver the most value and best UX catering for both internal and external needs. Given how companies are under pressure to continually embracing innovative technology, a UX-led approach to application delivery can help in assessing whether new solutions are relevant, usable, and desirable.
Sometimes an external partner can provide the level of oversight needed to accurately measure the interoperability of applications especially when migrating to a cloud environment. These partners do not typically have the same preconceptions that internal users have around what applications should be capable of doing. By receiving a more candid audit, an organisation can start taking the steps necessary for a more UX-friendly environment. And judging by how integrated technology will become into all aspects of the business environment in the future, this becomes a vital differentiator.
Featured
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: All the specs revealed
Subtle differences between the upcoming next generation consoles reveal stark differences in their target markets. BRYAN TURNER unpacks what this means for gamers.
The upcoming PlayStation 5’s specs were announced at the “Road to PS5” developer conference yesterday, making it possible to compare the hardware to the known hardware of the Xbox Series X.
CPU Winner: Tied
The PS5 features an 8x Zen 2 Core CPU at 3.5GHz at variable frequency, while the Xbox Series X features the same CPU at a higher clock speed of 3.8GHz. Technically, the faster the clock speed is, the more efficient the other components, like GPU and RAM. That said, this platform represents a major step up for console gaming across the board, so the clock speed becomes less important.
GPU Winner: AMD
Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 run on AMD’s Custom RDNA 2 graphics platform, which means AMD is the real winner here – being the sole supplier. The outputs are slightly different though, with the Xbox maxing at 12 Teraflops, while the PlayStation maxes out at 10.28 Teraflops. On a very basic level, the Xbox Series X theoretically runs games at a higher resolution with a higher framerate.
The PS5 also has less Compute Units (CUs), at 36 CUs, while the Xbox Series X has 52 CUs. The real catch is the PS5’s CUs can push out more processing than the CUs on the Xbox. On both systems, the graphical output is expected to be extremely high.
RAM Winner: Xbox Series X
While both systems feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, the Xbox Series X houses a 320-bit bus, while the PS5 features a 256-bit bus. This means the Xbox can transfer more data per cycle, which means more can be put through to memory at a time.
SSD Winner: PS5
One of the biggest advantages of the PS5 is it’s custom-designed I/O. The new PCI Express 4.0 standard enables the new PlayStation to transfer a whopping 5.5GB of data per second, which is much higher than that of the Xbox’s 2.4GB per second. This may translate to faster load times on the PS5. Both of these speeds are a huge step up from the previous generation, meaning that the PS5 will probably have no loading time on games while the Xbox Series X will have virtually no loading time.
Verdict: Get the console that has your titles
Because these consoles are nearly identical with their specs, it only makes sense to get the console for the games you love. That means getting a PlayStation if you love the Uncharted, Spiderman, or God of War games. The same goes for getting an Xbox if you love the Halo, Gears of War, or Forza games. Either console you pick, the next generation will very much be worth it.