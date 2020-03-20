Featured
Nokia unveils first global 5G device
HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G, the first device that will work with every 5G standard in the world, making it compatible with every network.
HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has announced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G. To differentiate itself, it has ensured the device can connect to every 5G standard available, making it the ideal device for those who want to use 5G networks all over the world. It also future-proofs the device in the case of a network switching 5G standards.
For context, not all 5G is the same. Some networks will be adopting 5G standards on the “sub 6” spectrum, which falls in the range of 450 MHz to 6,000 MHz. Others will use a much higher wavelength between 24GHz and 52GHz, called millimetre wave or mmWave. Within these bands, there are around 30 definitive frequencies that devices can support. Existing 5G devices support anywhere from 2 to 25 of these frequencies, which mean some 5G devices won’t work in every country.
Nokia’s latest 5G device supports every single 5G frequency that exists today, which makes it extremely attractive as a general device to be sold to the world, as well as a device consumers can rely on when roaming. That said, other devices that support fewer 5G frequencies will still probably connect to 4G networks in supported areas.
Future-proofing is the more important aspect, since we do not know what version networks are likely to adopt for their 5G standards, or when they will do so. This is entirely dependent on the spectrum being released and decommissioning older networks like GPRS, among other factors. This puts the Nokia 8.3 5G in a favourable position, making it ready for any decision a network may take in its 5G rollout.
Apart from having stellar network support, it features the Nokia-signature PureView quad camera with Zeiss optics. It debuts the Zeiss Cinema capture and editor, along with better low-light video recording. The quad-camera features a 64MP sensor, with a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 24MP selfie camera.
“I am incredibly proud of the innovations we have introduced today that build on our unique commitment to ensuring the Nokia smartphone experience will only get better over time,” said Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global. “Today we are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone.”
The device is expected to launch towards the middle of 2020, and local pricing, variants and availability will be announced at a later stage.
MTN announces ‘lifeline data’
As part of its agreement with the Competition Commission, MTN will give all customers 20MB free data every day, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.
Correction: The article initially stated 20GB of free data per day, instead of 20MB. Apologies for any confusion caused.
MTN South Africa has announced the outcomes of engagements with the Competition Commission (CompCon), including 20MB of free “lifeline data” daily.
The timing of the announcement could not have been better, as the COVID-19 crisis forces millions of South Africans to stay at home. World Wide Worx has long argued that a basic allocation of free data was essential to expand Internet access in South Africa.
With much of the country going into lockdown, access has now become a basic need, along with housing, water and electricity, as the entire school and university population is forced to turn to remote education.
MTN made the decision in response to an announcement in December 2019 by the CompCom of a Data Service Market Inquiry, which required that mobile network operators provide “lifeline data”, as well as bringing down the cost of prepaid data.
The outcome of MTN’ss engagements with the CompCom is a set of voluntary undertakings “in the form of a social compact to further address the affordability of data services for its customers”. MTN says it remains in discussion with the CompCom on the options to formalise these elective solutions.
MTN has focused on three areas of reducing the cost to communicate: the affordability of monthly prepaid bundles, lifeline data and the zero-rating of data for public benefit service websites.
Vodacom made a similar announcement on 10 March, but rather than offer lifeline data, it expanded its range of zero-rated sites.
MTN SA said it will, from April 2020, reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25% and 50%. The 1GB monthly bundle, formerly costing R149, will decrease by 33% to R99. This is the same reduction announced by Vodacom last week.
MTN will also expand the range of zero-rated websites, which already includes schools, to include health, public universities, vocational colleges, educational resources and employment sites. As Vodacom did in announcing a catch-all zero-rated portal called Connect U, MTN announced OpenTime, which will enable free access to public benefit services.
MTN’s approach is to offer a monthly 500MB free data access to public benefit services websites every month, making allowance for up to 500 sites. While this may prove insufficient to address all the needs of remote learning, MTN went a step further by agreeing to provide lifeline data.
It will provide each of its customers with 20MB of free data daily – the equivalent of 600MB per month. The data will be accessible via its instant messaging platform, Ayoba, which currently has 500 000 customers. It is likely that the free data allowance will see an explosion of use of the service.
While this does not address the issue of smartphone users being unable to update or use apps due to not being able to afford data, it does allow them to access the world of instant messaging at no cost.
The Ayoba app is available in isiZulu, isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans and can be used on Android devices. On 1 July, Ayoba Browsing of general websites will be made available. The service will allow MTN customers to browse the internet on websites of their choice between midnight and 5am.
Ayoba messages sent to a feature phone, or another user without the Ayoba app, arrive at these customers as a standard SMS. The response back from an MTN customer to the smart phone arrives as an Ayoba message and the MTN customer’s text reply is also free.
MTN hastened to assure investors that this would all be good for business. It said in a statement: “While there will be pressure on MTN SA’s short-term financial performance from these initiatives, MTN believes that the reduction in pricing will be compensated over time by elasticity and customer growth, and growth in prepaid data service revenue will return in a couple of quarters.”
It also called for the swift allocation of spectrum to make free and affordable services more viable: “Radio spectrum is the digital highway upon which we depend to carry increasing mobile data at more cost-effective prices. This is acutely felt in South Africa, which has among the lowest spectrum allocation in all our MTN markets. The release of new spectrum in South Africa is urgently needed and will greatly assist our ability to service increased customer demand in a more cost-effective manner.”
MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said: “MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life and that starts with connectivity.”
Vuma to boost fibre speeds at no cost during crisis
All existing users of Vumatel fibre connections will move up by one line speed for the next two months
South Africa’s largest fibre-to-the-home network operator, Vumatel, will work with its ISP partners to upgrade the line speeds of its existing users on the network at no additional cost. The speed boost will run from 1 April 2020 until the end of May 2020, “to enable seamless remote working, additional streaming and educational services”.
“We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home,” says Simon Butler, chief commercial officer at Vumatel. “By increasing the line speeds, we will make content streaming and educational services more seamless; as well as enable a better remote working experience.”
The company has been in consultation with a number of its ISP partners to discuss the initiative. Many of the ISPs who have the capacity to do so, will participate.
“Our ISPs are a critical enabler of this initiative and we believe that in our own small way, we are collectively helping to make remote working and online learning, an easier process for many,” says Butler.
For new customers that are in the process of installing fibre, the company will waive its monthly line rental over the next two months, together with participating ISPs.