Logitech unveils G502 X gaming mouse

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Logitech’s G division has announced three models of the latest edition of the world’s most popular gaming mouse

An array of breakthrough innovations in the new Logitech G502 X gaming mouse continues a legacy of driving advanced gaming technologies – led by hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

Unveiled this week by the Logitech G gaming division, the new edition of the world’s most popular gaming mouse includes three models: the G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus offering an array of breakthrough innovations.

The G502 X sees a redesigning of the G502 form, updating it with advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

“The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering,” says Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control.”

All G502 X models come with Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches for speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation, with a crisp response.

Lightforce is a microswitch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the important actuation feel of mechanical switches. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance and good reliability over the life of the mouse.

Lightforce uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches, to maintain that crisp feeling. The result is optical and mechanical triggers engineered in unison, delivering the ultimate gaming performance. Lightforce hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra-low latency optical actuation, combined with crisp, tactile mechanical clicks.

The G502 X touts a redesigned, reversible, and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, and a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity.

The G502 X also comes equipped with the Hero 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration.

Along with activity and performance without the wire and, when combined with Lightforce, features response times 68% faster than the previous generation. The Lightforce wireless protocol update also allows gamers to connect two Lightforce devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. Players can choose to operate G502 X with the same receiver as their Logitech G915, G915 TKL, or G715 gaming keyboards.

The G502 X line is compatible with Logitech G Powerplay wireless charging mats for unlimited battery life without wires.

The G502 X PLUS model comes with Lightsync RGB with flowing 8-LED lighting that is customisable and adapts as the user plays. It has startup and power-down effects, and battery optimisation through active play detection.

All three mice are available in black and white colours.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G502 X, G502 X Lightforce and G502 X PLUS gaming mice are expected to be available at retailers from October 2022 at a suggested retail price of