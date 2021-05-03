What it takes to go global

Aura, a security and medical response platform, recently announced its expansion into Kenya, followed closely by a move into the UK where it aims to have over 10,000 users receiving the company’s service within seven months. Later this year, the startup will look at possible expansions in Mexico and Nigeria.

Warren Myers, Aura’s CEO believes that South African startups can compete with the best in the world thanks to a focus on smart innovations that answer real-world issues.

Myers says: “The biggest problems in the world are starting to feel fixable for the first time in history. Many people are still unaware of just what will be achievable with hyperscale technology tools like AI, IoT, blockchain, and nanotechnology, among others.”

He adds that startups have a role to play in deploying technology to solve local problems that have real relevance on a global scale. “Although the severity and types of crime differ across the world, it is still an unfortunate reality almost everywhere. At Aura, we believe that much of crime problem is fixable. Technology is making it harder than ever to be a successful criminal which means we can make a meaningful difference wherever our technology is used.”

Aura’s technology platform enables anyone to access the closest vetted private security and medical response unit to their location, anywhere, anytime, using a connected device. A shared vision and dedication to continuously improving the safety of everyone has led to a successful partnership with Uber which added an emergency button, powered by Aura, to the Uber app in South Africa and Kenya.

Myers says that building a global business requires a skilled team together with the right culture and organisational practices to ensure a startup’s long-term sustainability. “Equally important is finding and nurturing the right partnerships. Our VC partner, Havaic, understood and saw the potential of our business at an early stage and provided the strategic insight needed for us to expand at the right time and into the right locations.”

He says startups and technology entrepreneurs can be at the centre of creating real social good for the benefit of everyone, irrespective of their social status or geography. “The biggest opportunities for startups are in areas of common human necessity. Necessity truly is the mother of invention. The belief that all people have a right to feel safe and secure is how Aura first came about. There are numerous other examples, including health and education, where startups can create and use innovative technologies that have the potential to go global.”