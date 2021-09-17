Webex hits 8bn monthly calls

Cisco has announced it is now hosting a record eight billion calls monthly across its cloud calling platforms, the most of any cloud calling provider.

To meet enterprises growing global needs, Cisco has also extended its domestic calling coverage to include South Africa, with more than 65 countries now covered with its Cisco Calling Plans and Cloud Connected PSTN services – the most in the industry.

Webex Calling is part of the Webex Suite – the industry’s first suite for hybrid work that provides Cloud Calling, Messaging, Meetings, Polling, Events and Socio in a unified, secure offering. Reliability of calling systems is essential, as they are embedded in businesses’ everyday workflows. With a hospital, for example, if a call is delayed by even a minute, it can be the difference between life and death when a patient arrives in critical condition.

“With the move to hybrid work and increasing pressure to delight customers, there’s never been a greater need to unify communications across the entire workforce,” says Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. “As enterprises look to migrate calling solutions to the cloud, Webex Calling offers the leading end-to-end, secure calling experience that makes unified communications a reality.”

New Webex Calling innovations benefit customers with:

Broader global footprint : Cisco Calling Plans are now available to South African business customers, and Cloud Connected PSTN supports domestic calling in more than 65 countries.

: Cisco Calling Plans are now available to South African business customers, and Cloud Connected PSTN supports domestic calling in more than 65 countries. Increased flexibility : Customers can now customize PSTN solutions, mixing and matching options to best meet location and operational requirements

: Customers can now customize PSTN solutions, mixing and matching options to best meet location and operational requirements Speed enhancements and ease of use: Integration of Cloud Connected PSTN in Control Hub enables customers to automate ordering and provision of new numbers quickly and easily. As a result, organizations can achieve in minutes what previously took days. This is made possible in partnership with Cisco integrated service provider IntelePeer via Webex Control Hub

Cisco offers the most complete and secure cloud collaboration solutions with more than 39 million cloud calling users across all cloud calling platforms hosted by Cisco and its service provider partners. Customers are supported by Webex’s extensive partner ecosystem for Cloud Calling with over 1,000 partners worldwide offering local delivery, integration and calling plans and support to meet specific customer needs. With over 20 years of experience, Webex Calling is comprehensive enough to address the collaboration needs of every type of business, yet adaptable enough to accommodate future needs.