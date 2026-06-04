New doc reveals Tesla’s dark side

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Victims and former employees speak out in ‘Elon Musk – Unveiled’, now screening in cinemas.

A new documentary, Elon Musk – Unveiled, examines Tesla’s self-driving technology and the fatalities linked to it. Whistleblowers, victims, close confidants, and former employees share their accounts.

The film is screening in select cinemas from today (5 June 2026). The African premiere forms part of this year’s Encounters South African International Documentary Festival .

While Musk has consistently lauded his vision of a utopian future—and insists that he is the only one who will get us there—the film looks at the web of deception and misinformation that he has had to weave in order to convince the media and his shareholders of the inevitability of that future. The film draws on 100GB of internal documents from whistleblower Łukasz Krupski.

Image supplied.

The documentary explores the wider impact of Musk’s growing influence, examining Tesla, SpaceX, and his takeover of Twitter/X . Alongside these developments, the film considers Musk’s increasingly prominent role in political discourse through his alignment with Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, painting a portrait of one of the world’s most influential and controversial figures.

Elon Musk – Unveiled is directed by Andreas Pichler and produced in Germany.

* View the full list of films featured at Encounters South African International Documentary Festival on the website here.