Wheels of the Week: A sporty weekend warrior

The Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI R-Line makes an impression from the moment one sees it, with a sloping roofline that gives it a sleek look, and sharp and modern headlights making a bold statement.

The inside of the Taigo is a comfort zone, with enough space for you and your favourite co-pilot. The seats are supportive, even on longer journeys. However, rear passengers on the tall side might find headroom and leg room a bit tight.

The material quality feels high-end, although the Taigo does remind you that it is more about function than fancy frills. Think of the Taigo as a sporty weekend warrior, not a luxurious limousine. It is not the biggest SUV on the block, but it darts around traffic like a nimble little rabbit. Parking is easy, and those tight corners seem to disappear as you weave through the urban jungle. But do not be fooled by its city manners – the Taigo has a surprising amount of spunk for a small SUV.

The car’s inviting interior is further enhanced by a soft-touch dashboard, providing a sense of comfort and warmth. Paired with top-notch technology, it elevates the driving experience. Depending on the model, a digital Infotainment system features either a 6.5-inch or 8-inch radio display. A digital cockpit and the option for a premium Beats sound system allows you to tailor your driving experience to your preferences and style.

Connectivity remains a top priority in the Taigo, with features like App-Connect and We Connect Go ensuring integration between phone and car. Android Auto or Apple CarPlay are available with a cable connection. Optional extras like Voice Control and Navigation System are available with each model, adding to the personalised driving experience.

The Taigo allows you to stay connected on the go with convenient features like wireless phone charging and USB charging ports in the front middle armrest, ensuring devices stay powered throughout your drive. The Taigo’s leather multifunctional steering wheel and keyless entry enhance the car’s practicality and accessibility.

Speaking of weekend adventures, the Taigo tackles bumpy roads with surprising composure. You will hear the potholes, but they will not leave you feeling like you have just been through a warzone. Do not expect it to be a champion off-roader, but it handles dirt paths and light trails with ease. It’s more than happy to explore alongside you, as long as the terrain is not too hairy.

The engine is almost a musclebound athlete. Zipping around town and cruising on the highway are equally effortless. The engine is quiet, making those commutes a peaceful experience. A peppier engine option is also available, if you crave a bit more zoom. Just be prepared for slightly more frequent trips to the petrol station.

Talking of petrol, I reached 6.4 litres per 100km and, on the freeway, 5.2 litres per 100km. That is what I call fuel efficient.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI R-Line starts at R537,100.