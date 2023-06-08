Volvo unveils its most affordable EV yet

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV is described as a small car with big potential – and ticks most of the tech boxes.

Volvo Cars this week unveiled its most affordable electric vehicle (EV) yet, the new EX30 electric SUV, which is available to order now in selected markets.

The EX30 is also the smallest SUV in Volvo’s lineup, and will be priced starting at R775 900, making it the cheapest premium EV on the South African market.

It is powered by a single electric motor that produces 204 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. It has a range of up to 400km on a single charge, and can be charged using a standard 120-volt outlet, or a faster 240-volt outlet.

The EX30 is equipped with a number of safety features, including:

A forward collision warning system that can detect other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists and warn the driver if a collision is imminent.

A lane departure warning system that can detect if the vehicle is drifting out of its lane and warn the driver to take corrective action.

A blind spot monitoring system that can detect vehicles in the driver’s blind spots and warn the driver if they are about to change lanes into a vehicle that is in their blind spot.

The EX30 also includes a number of driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control that can maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front of it, and automatic parking that can park the vehicle in a parallel or perpendicular parking spot without any input from the driver.

Volvo says that the EX30 is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers, including those who live in urban areas and those who are looking for an affordable electric SUV. The company expects the EX30 to be one of its best-selling models in the coming years.

“The Volvo EX30 is a significant milestone for our company,” said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “It is our first electric SUV to be available in a wide range of markets, and it is priced to appeal to a broad range of customers. We believe that the EX30 will play a key role in our ambition to become a leader in the electric vehicle market.”

The Volvo EX30 is available to order now in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Sweden. It will be available in other markets later this year and is expected in South Africa before the end of the year.

Volvo says the launch of the EX30 is a significant milestone for the company, and is the first step in its plan to become a leader in the electric vehicle market. It plans to have half of its global sales volumes consist of fully electric cars by 2025.

