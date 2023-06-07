Vivo launches V27 5G and V27e in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new phones are packed with powerful performance and exceptional camera capabilities.

Fast-rising Chinese technology brand Vivo this week launched its latest smartphones, the V27 5G and V27e, in South Africa. These additions to the V series showcase impressive performance and camera capabilities, offering users a complete smartphone experience.

The V27 5G model is a high-performing smartphone with flagship-level cameras and an appealing design. Equipped with the Aura Light Portrait System, stylish color options, a 4nm high-performance chip, a 120Hz 3D curved screen, and flagship-level cameras, it aims to deliver an exceptional user experience.

The Aura Light Portrait System allows for natural night portraits with its 50MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities. The device’s Hybrid Image Stabilisation (OIS + EIS) ensures smooth and stable footage by performing stabilisation computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second. Additionally, its 50MP AF Selfie Camera provides an excellent selfie experience.

The V27 5G stands out with its dynamic colours and a 6.78″ 3D curved screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-high brightness and contrast. Its sleek design makes it the thinnest Vivo phone with a 3D curved screen yet.

Powered by a 4 nm advanced processor, Dimensity 7200, the V27 5G seamlessly switches between apps with its low power consumption and increased processing speed. It also offers extended RAM options of up to 8GB, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

To ensure prolonged usage, the V27 5G incorporates 66W FlashCharge technology and an advanced cooling system, enabling users to charge to 50% in 19 minutes while the screen is off. It promises twice the lifespan compared to industry standards.

The V27e boasts great camera capabilities and eye-catching aesthetics. With a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, Aura Light Portrait feature, and an ultra-thin grip, it provides a lightweight and stylish option for users.

The 64 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera at the back enhances low-light photography with longer exposure and increased light intake. The device’s 32 MP front camera captures detailed selfies, while the multi-style portrait system offers customisation options.

The V27e’s design captures the vibrant colors of nature with its Lavender Purple edition, featuring a glowing peacock feather pattern, and the Glory Black edition, which showcases a silky, glittery texture. With a 6.62” 2.5D screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, and self-developed ambient light sensors, the V27e offers a great visual experience.

Similar to the V27 5G, the V27e incorporates energy-efficient 66W FlashCharge technology and an advanced cooling system. Its MediaTek Helio G99 platform ensures solid and efficient performance, while the Extended RAM option of up to 8 GB provides ample storage space.

The V27 5G and V27e are available now in South Africa, with the V27 5G priced at R16,999 and the V27e at R11,999.