Volvo launches electric C40, selling only online

The future of Volvo Cars is electric, and the new Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of its commitment to a zero-emission future.

The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is based on the CMA vehicle platform and the first Volvo model designed as electric only.

Following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge and now the C40 Recharge, Volvo Cars will roll out several additional electric models in coming years.

It aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars by 2025, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.

“The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” says Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.”

The rear of the C40 Recharge features a striking rear-end design to go with the lower roofline, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel-technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, while it is available with a range of colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with one of the best infotainment systems on the market, jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built-in, such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store.

Unlimited data allows the C40 Recharge to receive software updates over the air. That means it will continue to improve over time after it has left the factory.

The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km, which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

The fully electric C40 Recharge will be available online only. In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model offering and focus on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has drastically simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge.

When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a care package that includes items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options.

The C40 Recharge will go into production this year and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

According to Greg Maruszewski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa, the launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge marks yet another significant step in making the cities of the future cleaner.

“Volvo Cars is focused on reducing the carbon emissions of both its products as well as its operations.,” he says. “We have placed electrification at the core of our future business. This strategy is not only about saving the planet. It is also about the customer. South Africans are increasingly demanding electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs.”

Those needs include a vehicle that is not only environmentally friendly but also elegant and stylish.

“All modern Volvo cars boast styling that takes traditional Scandinavian design cues – such as clean, simple lines and controlled surfaces – and combines them with classic proportions and striking details to create a distinctive range of premium cars. Add interiors that feature the finest natural materials, skilled craftsmanship and lots of natural light, and any Volvo is a luxurious, elegant, relaxing place in which to travel. Precisely the same will apply to our range of electric cars.”

While launch plans for the Volvo C40 Recharge in the South African market have yet to be finalised, it is expected to arrive in the country this year.