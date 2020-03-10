Vodacom slashes data cost, zero rates services

The 10th of March is Mario day. And it is quite easy to remember the date because it’s “Mar10”! So with Mario day today, it’s a good moment to remember this guy – and learn from him. If you look at him with a fresh perspective, there are several things every developer should learn from him.

There’s No Need For A Super Man, Super Mario Is Enough

Most of the superheroes have some superpowers and are quite extraordinary. But not the Mario. He is a simple guy: a short, pudgy, Italian plumber. And yet his dedication and achievements are spectacular. So he is a great reminder that you don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. Persistence is the key.

Know What Your Princess Is

Persistence truly is the key, but first, you have to know what the goal is of your persistence. Mario knew that, at the end of every challenge, a princess was waiting for him. So you should know what your princess is so it would be easier to stay on track.

Arnas Stuopelis, chairman of the board of hosting provider Hostinger, says: “Motivation is an essential part of every job. But sometimes it can get lost in daily tasks. That’s why it’s important always to have your eyes on the goal. In Hostinger, we are setting and reaching OKRs (objectives and key results). It helps to start the gamification and maintain motivation quarter after quarter.”

Powering Up Can Make Your Tasks Easier

You are a professional developer, and you can handle any given task. But it doesn’t mean you should stop learning. Mario is a tough guy, and he can do everything by himself. But from time to time, power-ups can lighten the burden. So stay curious.

Forbes suggests staying curious on Quora: “Follow technical experts on Quora discussing different technologies – pros and cons, applications of specific programming languages in different situations, caveats when using certain tools.”

Look Around For New Routes

Mario needs to get to the castle. But his route is always changing. He starts outside, then goes underground and even underwater. If something worked on one level, it doesn’t mean that it will work on another. It’s essential to explore new routes. And that’s the attitude you should take.

If you always use the same path, it won’t lead you to new solutions. So look around, rearrange your steps and try to alter your workflow. All those explorations can lead you to new insights, fresh points of view, and better solutions.

Get Yourself A Luigi

Even though Mario was working on his personal goal, he wasn’t afraid to ask for help. His brother Luigi would come to the rescue from time to time. And it’s a good idea to share the load with others. Delegation of your tasks can help others grow, and you can concentrate on more important tasks instead.

Medium writes: “Delegation allows the team leader or manager to enjoy greater freedom to engage in other, sometimes more important or pressing tasks, while still overseeing and retaining responsibility for the delegated task’s results.” So, remain focused on your goal, but don’t be afraid to delegate some of the tasks for others.

When You Fail, You Try Again

The most important lesson from Mario is that it’s OK to fail. It’s not the end of the world. You just get back to your last checkpoint and start again. Imagine how boring the Mario game would be if you would give up after the first fail and just step away from the computer. But you didn’t back then. So, you shouldn’t step down now either. Take fail as a lesson, try again, and move forward.

From now on, remember that the 10th of March is Mar10 day! And even though you are a grown-up now, there are still some things that you can learn from Mario. You don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. An ordinary pal can reach his goals just as well. But you need to know your goals, know what your princess is. Remember that power-ups can make your life easier, so stay curious. And try to use different paths from time to time, new ways lead to new ideas. Even though you are capable of everything yourself, learn how to delegate, it will make you stronger. And remember, that the failure is not the end of the game, it’s just a lesson to learn before moving forward.