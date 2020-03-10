Featured
Vodacom slashes data cost, zero rates services
Vodacom has agreed with the Competition Commission to introduce a range of initiatives that will result in R2.7-billion in savings for customers
Vodacom South Africa has agreed with the Competition Commission to introduce a range of initiatives from 1 April 2020 to cut the cost of smaller data bundles and increase access to educational, government and health resources online.
The mobile operator says this will result in R2.7-billion in additional savings for customers.
“Following the release of the Competition Commission’s Final Data Market Inquiry Report in December last year, Vodacom decided to engage constructively with the Commission on the issues arising from the report,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. “The agreement struck with the Commission provides us with an opportunity to enter into a Social Contract with the regulators, our customers and the people of South Africa to bring down the cost to communicate and promote digital inclusion.
“In terms of the agreement, and following confirmation by the Tribunal, Vodacom will introduce price reductions across all its monthly bundles and provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities. This will promote greater digital inclusion and assist with societal problems in education and unemployment.”
Over the past three years, Vodacom says, it “has made significant progress in reducing the cost to communicate and making data more accessible, particularly for poorer consumers and communities”.
It gave the following examples:
- “In 2019, we announced substantial cuts in out-of-bundle tariffs and introduced hourly, daily and weekly bundles with much lower effective prices to drive affordability in addition to overall reductions in bundle prices. These measures contributed to R2 billion in savings for customers and the circa 50% reduction in effective data prices in the past two years.
- “In line with our purpose of connecting people to a better future, education has been and remains integral to Vodacom in driving digital inclusion. To this end, Vodacom has already connected over 3000 schools and, in partnership with the Department of Basic education, runs 92 teacher training centres and 10 Youth Academies. Vodacom also provides free access to the portals of most of the country’s public universities.”
The data price cuts and free data services that Vodacom will introduce on 1 April 2020 includes:
- Accelerating our data pricing transformation on our 30-day bundles by reducing prices by up to 40%. Notably, 1GB of data valid for 30 days – often referred to as the “headline price” – will reduce by 34% from R149 to R99 on all channels. Discounts will be provided on all 30-day bundles while further decreases will be effected on 1 April 2021.
- With regard to access to free data services, we will be consolidating all existing zero-rated data services with new essential services aimed at social upliftment into a single platform called “Connect U”. This social platform will provide Vodacom customers with:
- Free access to job portals, where youth can search for employment and upload their CVs.
- Free educational content like our e-School platform which provides CAPS curriculum-aligned content from Grades R – 12.
- Free Health and wellness information through our Mum & Baby platform focused on equipping mothers and caregivers with advice on pregnancy, neonatal and childcare through SMS, educational articles, tutorials, videos and other tools.
- Free access to Facebook Flex, the low data alternative to Facebook that enables customers to stay socially connected.
- Access to two free SMS’s per day to customers, provided they have made a purchase in the past month and they can access these on the new portal.
- Extending further discounted bundle offers to pre-paid customers in areas where the majority of people living beneath the food poverty line. This will benefit more than 2000 suburbs and villages, ensuring that this benefits people that really need it most.
- Zero-rated access to select government sites to assist members of the public in accessing government services such as Home Affairs, Ambulance Services, Education sites and Government Communication Services. This will assist everyone in gaining access to much-needed government services as these are now moving into the digital space as well.
- Expanding our zero-rated offering to all schools, universities and T-Vet colleges across the country. This will ensure that learners and students enrolled into these institutions will be able to access relevant information for free via their portals.
- A full zero-rated internet search function powered by Wikipedia. This will allow customers access to the entire Wikipedia database of knowledge free of charge.
- Free access to other essential information such as local and international headlines, trends and the weather.
Featured
Lego goes large – and digital
Crowdsourcing ideas and adding a virtual layer to play are just two of the strategies that have revived Lego, the legendary company’s CEO tells ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Kids who like digital, combining the physical with the virtual, and open source innovation were three of the unlikely strategies that turned around a brand that is all about physical play. These, together with one magic word, were the secrets behind stellar financial results reported by Lego last week.
“It is about focus,” the legendary toy group’s CEO Neils B. Christiansen told us in an exclusive interview last week. “It was really about rallying an entire organisation behind a new direction.
“We had actually lost direction in where we were investing. We are now focused on not being more bureaucratic than we need to be. In the world of today, collaborating left and right, there’s always a risk that there are too many layers or too many meetings and we are trying to try to keep things as simple as we can.”
Although it is a family-owned business, Lego reports its financials every year, providing a deep insight into trends in the educational toy industry. Two years ago, those results spelled doom and gloom when the company reported its first revenue and profit decline in more than a decade.
Christiansen was brought in as CEO to reverse the decline, and by 2018 the company had rebounded with revenue and profit growth. Last week, he announced continued growth for 2019, with revenue for the year up 6% to 38.5-billion Danish Krone (R88-billion) and net profit up 3% to 8.3-billion DKK (R19-billion).
He told us after the release of the 2019 financial results: “That focus helps because, if it’s clear for everybody what the direction is and what we focus on and where we invest, then there’s a much bigger chance that we get everyone behind us. That’s powerful, if you can get an organisation with 18,000 people all pulling in the same direction.”
The strategy behind the revived Lego, said Christiansen, was built around the three most important megatrends in the industry: “How digitalisation plays a role in products and play; how we engage with consumers and how they connect to us on our digital channels; and utilising the growth of ecommerce to our advantage – while improving how people fall in love with the brand by getting their hands on the bricks.”
The key to the third megatrend was global expansion, which included South Africa. The main thrust was rapid expansion in China, establishing Dubai as a hub for the Middle East and North Africa, and establishing a presence in India. South Africa was included in the global strategy, with the opening of the first Lego certified store in Sandton City in 2018. Since then, three more have opened, in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.
Read more on the next page about how Lego remains relevant for kids, and for South Africa.
Featured
What every developer can learn from Super Mario
The 10th of March is Mario day. And it is quite easy to remember the date because it’s “Mar10”! So with Mario day today, it’s a good moment to remember this guy – and learn from him. If you look at him with a fresh perspective, there are several things every developer should learn from him.
There’s No Need For A Super Man, Super Mario Is Enough
Most of the superheroes have some superpowers and are quite extraordinary. But not the Mario. He is a simple guy: a short, pudgy, Italian plumber. And yet his dedication and achievements are spectacular. So he is a great reminder that you don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. Persistence is the key.
Know What Your Princess Is
Persistence truly is the key, but first, you have to know what the goal is of your persistence. Mario knew that, at the end of every challenge, a princess was waiting for him. So you should know what your princess is so it would be easier to stay on track.
Arnas Stuopelis, chairman of the board of hosting provider Hostinger, says: “Motivation is an essential part of every job. But sometimes it can get lost in daily tasks. That’s why it’s important always to have your eyes on the goal. In Hostinger, we are setting and reaching OKRs (objectives and key results). It helps to start the gamification and maintain motivation quarter after quarter.”
Powering Up Can Make Your Tasks Easier
You are a professional developer, and you can handle any given task. But it doesn’t mean you should stop learning. Mario is a tough guy, and he can do everything by himself. But from time to time, power-ups can lighten the burden. So stay curious.
Forbes suggests staying curious on Quora: “Follow technical experts on Quora discussing different technologies – pros and cons, applications of specific programming languages in different situations, caveats when using certain tools.”
Look Around For New Routes
Mario needs to get to the castle. But his route is always changing. He starts outside, then goes underground and even underwater. If something worked on one level, it doesn’t mean that it will work on another. It’s essential to explore new routes. And that’s the attitude you should take.
If you always use the same path, it won’t lead you to new solutions. So look around, rearrange your steps and try to alter your workflow. All those explorations can lead you to new insights, fresh points of view, and better solutions.
Get Yourself A Luigi
Even though Mario was working on his personal goal, he wasn’t afraid to ask for help. His brother Luigi would come to the rescue from time to time. And it’s a good idea to share the load with others. Delegation of your tasks can help others grow, and you can concentrate on more important tasks instead.
Medium writes: “Delegation allows the team leader or manager to enjoy greater freedom to engage in other, sometimes more important or pressing tasks, while still overseeing and retaining responsibility for the delegated task’s results.” So, remain focused on your goal, but don’t be afraid to delegate some of the tasks for others.
When You Fail, You Try Again
The most important lesson from Mario is that it’s OK to fail. It’s not the end of the world. You just get back to your last checkpoint and start again. Imagine how boring the Mario game would be if you would give up after the first fail and just step away from the computer. But you didn’t back then. So, you shouldn’t step down now either. Take fail as a lesson, try again, and move forward.
From now on, remember that the 10th of March is Mar10 day! And even though you are a grown-up now, there are still some things that you can learn from Mario. You don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. An ordinary pal can reach his goals just as well. But you need to know your goals, know what your princess is. Remember that power-ups can make your life easier, so stay curious. And try to use different paths from time to time, new ways lead to new ideas. Even though you are capable of everything yourself, learn how to delegate, it will make you stronger. And remember, that the failure is not the end of the game, it’s just a lesson to learn before moving forward.