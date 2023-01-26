Asus launches Vivobook Go 14 in SA 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new 15.6-inch Vivobook Go 15 OLED and 14-inch Vivobook Go 14, two affordable and stylish laptops from Asus, have landed.

Product of the Day

ASUS has released the 15.6-inch Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F) and 14-inch Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F) in South Africa, promising “exciting and affordable lifestyle laptops”.

The laptops are light and compact and feature superior OLED (E1504F) or IPS (E1404F) displays and Asus SonicMaster sound systems with DTS Audio Processing, making for immersive entertainment.

The design is stylish and practical, with a 180° lay-flat hinge, and a tough build that has been US military-grade tested for durability.

Speedy performance is delivered by AMD Ryzen processors up to 5 7000-series, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe solid state drive. Other user-friendly features include an Asus ErgoSense keyboard; smart conferencing via an HD webcam with Asus 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), AI noise cancelation, and a physical privacy shield.