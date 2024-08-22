SA female gamers triumph in Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

After a week of intense competition, a South African female esports team became champions of Africa when they triumphed in the AEC24 tournament in Morocco this week.

Mind Sports South Africa’s (MSSA) Protea female Counter Strike 2 esports team took to the field – or screen – against Tunisia in the final to battle it out for a place at the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championships (WEC24) in Saudi Arabia in November.

South Africa went into the match with the record of not having lost a single game during the entire championship. The South African team had won every encounter in the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter 2-0.

“The team worked like a well-oiled machine due to the fact that the team members all hail from the same club – ATK,” said Colin Webster, president of MSSA.

In the first game of the final, the Tunisians chose the Dust 2 map, and saw the South African team battle to find its feet as the Proteas played a little recklessly. Nevertheless, they still maintained control of the game throughout and won comfortably, by 13-9. Christin Brazier was selected as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), with the best statistics.

In the second game, the Proteas picked the Mirage map, and found their groove. No quarter was given as they literally forced the Tunisians into submission with a stunning 13-2 victory. Team captain Jessica Eleez Greeff was selected as MVP.

The Champions of Africa are:

Counter Strike – Female Jessica Eleez Greeff (c) ihatejess Avonique Van Rooyen avo Megan van der Westhuizen M3gz Kayhla Rose Calder KayC Christin Brazier 2SSB

With this win, MSSA’s Protea Female Counter Strike 2 esports team, has qualified to represent Africa at the IESF’s WEC24, taking place from 9 to 11 November in Riyadh.