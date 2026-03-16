Digital, AI, crypto, poised to transform SA spend

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Visa claims that 63% of South African consumers have used AI to assist with shopping-related tasks.

South African consumers are increasingly embracing innovative payment technologies, such as digital wallets, artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency, according to data released by Visa.

“While traditional payment methods continue to play an important role – with physical cards still regarded as the most preferred and convenient way to pay – South Africans are showing that trust and technology can go hand in hand,” says Lineshree Moodley, Visa South Africa country manager.

Consumers are increasingly willing to adopt new payment solutions when they deliver both convenience and peace of mind, says Moodley.

This confidence is reinforced by the widespread adoption of advanced payment security tools, including:

Biometrics well entrenched: Two thirds (66%) of South African consumers already authorise payments using biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, suggesting a high level of comfort with secure, technology-enabled transactions.

Two thirds (66%) of South African consumers already authorise payments using biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, suggesting a high level of comfort with secure, technology-enabled transactions. Digital wallets gain traction: Nearly four in 10 (39%) South Africans say digital wallets are the fastest payment option, and more than a third would recommend them to others, signalling growing confidence in digital-first experiences.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) South Africans say digital wallets are the fastest payment option, and more than a third would recommend them to others, signalling growing confidence in digital-first experiences. Open to the future of money: Among South Africans who have sent money abroad in the past, fifty-seven percent (57%) say they would consider using stablecoins as a form of payment, highlighting a strong appetite for faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.

AI becomes shopping companion

South African shoppers are increasingly turning to AI to make shopping easier and more efficient, and they are signaling the importance of transparency as these tools become part of everyday life.

AI adoption accelerates: Sixty-three percent (63%) of South African consumers have used AI to assist with shopping-related tasks, including brainstorming gift ideas, researching products, or communicating with customer service.

Sixty-three percent (63%) of South African consumers have used AI to assist with shopping-related tasks, including brainstorming gift ideas, researching products, or communicating with customer service. Consumer expectations are clear: As shoppers integrate AI into their routines, they’re setting clear expectations. Almost forty-five percent (45%) believe that AI-powered tools are more likely to find the best possible price. However, sixty-three (63%) prefer to speak with a human customer service representative than AI.

Trust and security at the core

Security remains a key concern for South Africans, but consumers are accepting the role they play in ensuring a safe payment experience.

Security is top priority: Security is the biggest consideration in choosing a payment method, with eighty-eight percent (88%) of respondents calling it “extremely important.”

Security is the biggest consideration in choosing a payment method, with eighty-eight percent (88%) of respondents calling it “extremely important.” Shoppers are taking responsibility but still rely on the industry: While SA consumers view banks (76%) and then payment networks (71%) as the primary guards against emerging security threats, sixty-seven percent (67%) feel that consumers themselves are “extremely responsible” for the detection of payment fraud and security threats.

While SA consumers view banks (76%) and then payment networks (71%) as the primary guards against emerging security threats, sixty-seven percent (67%) feel that consumers themselves are “extremely responsible” for the detection of payment fraud and security threats. Proactive steps to stay secure: South African consumers are taking their security seriously, with almost fifty-percent (50%) enabling two-factor authentication, and forty percent (40%) regularly changing passwords.

South African consumers are taking their security seriously, with almost fifty-percent (50%) enabling two-factor authentication, and forty percent (40%) regularly changing passwords. AI security still a concern: Sixty percent (60%) of consumers are concerned about how their personal data is being used by AI-powered shopping and payment tools. Yet, forty-two percent (42%) say they are confident that they would be able to detect AI-driven payment scams.

About the 2025 Spending Shift Survey

Visa commissioned Morning Consult to survey a sample of 1,000 adult respondents in South Africa in October 2025. The interviews were conducted online, and the data weighted based on gender, education attainment, age, and race. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Editor’s comment: It should be noted that online surveys in South Africa are notable for their homogenous samples, meaning that they show a higher positive response level than is likely from a random population survey, since the propensity to participate in surveys is aligned with experience in online activity.