Siemens powers up SA with Sinova

Photo courtesy Siemens

Designed for emerging markets, Siemens’ new range simplifies and enhances low-voltage electrical installations, making power more accessible, reliable, and efficient.

Siemens is bringing smarter, more accessible electrical solutions to South Africa with the launch of Sinova, a new range of low-voltage electrical products tailored for emerging markets.

Built for industrial applications, buildings, infrastructure, and utilities, Sinova combines Siemens quality with affordability and energy efficiency—helping businesses and communities power up with ease.

“In today’s energy-dependent world, it’s important to ensure that emerging market consumers are not left behind,” says Kruben Bennie, country business unit head for electrical products, part of the smart infrastructure division of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa. “This is why Siemens is making more advanced and user-friendly electrical systems and solutions available in Africa and other emerging markets around the world.”

Sinova simplifies electrical installations across three categories: electrical protection, final distribution and safety control.

“The Sinova electrical products are designed for various applications including industrial applications, buildings, infrastructure and utilities,” says Bennie. “Crafted with Siemens’ trusted quality, it ensures effortless operation and cost-effectiveness in electrical systems.

“The product range offers electrical protection, control, switching and metering capabilities, to simplify the work of electrical planners and consultants, contractors and installers, distributors, panel builders and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“What sets it apart is that it does all this, while being energy efficient, low-cost and able to reduce environmental impact. It helps industry professionals to streamline their processes and complete projects quicker.”

Sinova was also recently launched in the Southeast Asian region, as it is specifically geared towards solving electrical installation issues in developing economies.