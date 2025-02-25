Africa moves toward visa-free travel

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Visa-free travel could boost economic integration, curb illegal migration, and improve mobility across Africa, said speakers at the 38th African Union Summit.

Visa-free movement could reduce illegal migration and strengthen official travel channels, but obstacles to the continent’s economic integration remain. This was a key theme of discussions at the 38th African Union (AU) Summit.

The dialogue was convened by the African Development Bank (ADB) Group and the African Union Commission (AUC). It brought together trade ministers and business leaders, who pointed to Rwanda as an example of how open borders enhance, rather than compromise, security. However, it did not address Rwanda’s role in cross-border insurgency in the Democratic Republic of Congo through its support of the M23 rebel group.

“We do it for its promise to transform Africa and to create prosperity,” said Nnenna Nwabufo, VP for regional development, integration and business delivery of ADB.

“In fact, the goals of our new Ten‑Year Strategy (2024–2033) are designed around seizing Africa’s opportunities for a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and integrated continent.”

Albert Muchanga, commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism, industry and minerals of the AU Commission, said in a keynote address that there are four priority areas to open the continent, including:

Liberalising the movement of people essential for trade in goods and services. Implementing the Strategic Framework on Key Actions to Achieve Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa. Advancing African economic integration, particularly the African Common Market, as outlined in the 1991 Abuja Treaty. Establishing facilitation measures, including both soft and hard infrastructure, to support the free movement of people.

Muchanga said more progress is needed on key continental projects, such as the trans-African highways (Cairo to Cape and Dakar to Mombasa), to facilitate the free movement of people.

Ometere Omoluabi-Davies, principal regional integration coordinator of the ADB’s regional integration coordination office, presented the State of Play in Visa-Free Movement in Africa. The presentation featured findings from the latest edition of the AfricaVisa Openness Index (AVOI).

It was reported that 39 African countries have improved their scores since 2016, indicating that visa openness across Africa is at its highest level since the inception of the index. Despite the trajectory, it was observed that there is still room for progress to facilitate the unrestricted mobility of Africans within the continent.

Prudence Sebahizi, Rwanda’s minister of trade and industry, said: “Rwanda does not agree with the usual excuse of security threats that accompany visa-free discussions because what is important is to invest in the systems, security, governance, monitoring.

“In the end, people who travel for tourism and business will always use the official channels such as the borders and airports. This means the policy itself cannot contribute to security concerns but rather solve the issue of smuggling and illegal migration.”

The event featured roundtable discussions in which Africa’s policymakers and business leaders shared insights on implementing visa-free movement across the continent.

Chido Mpemba, youth envoy of AU, said that the interconnectedness of young people through social media and the internet enables experience sharing and cross-border collaboration. She said that this was critical for building the social and cultural integration needed to create a shared African identity.

The 2025 Visa-Free Roadshow was announced by Dr. Joy Kategekwa, director of the regional integration coordination office of the ADB; and Dr. Sabelo Mbokazi, head of employment, labour and migration division of the AU Commission.

The roadshow aims to sustain advocacy and mobilise action for visa openness and free movement within Africa’s broader regional integration agenda to deliver better results for all Africans.