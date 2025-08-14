MTN deploys biometric ID in stores

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The mobile operator aims to speed up onboarding and re-identification through real-time fingerprint and facial recognition.

MTN has deployed a digital ID system with real-time, on-device biometrics across its stores in South Africa. The system enables real-time fingerprint and facial recognition during customer onboarding or re-identification.

According to MTN, the system enables faster processing of contract applications while reducing the risk of identity-related fraud. It is a particularly important safeguard in an era where SIM swap and identity fraud remain widespread threats.

The rollout follows a six-month pilot across 20% of MTN stores, during which the system improved onboarding efficiency and reduced identity fraud. The mobile operator claims it is the first to implement this technology at scale in SA.

“At MTN, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” says Cornelia van Heerden, MTN SA executive: for customer operations. “The deployment of this biometric system is part of our ongoing investment in innovation that makes our customers’ lives easier, safer, and more connected. We’ve reimagined the customer journey to be faster, more secure, and more intuitive, without compromising convenience.

“Our objective was simple. We wanted a customer-first solution that streamlines processes while addressing the growing challenge of fraud in the telecoms space. This biometric system not only simplifies onboarding – but it also assists in fraud prevention in telecom.”

The system was implemented in partnership with Vigilate AI, a biometric identity technology supplier. Vigilate AI’s biometric infrastructure ensures the system is accurate, scalable, and secure.

Daniel Hartwright, Vigilate AI CEO, says: “Our collaboration with MTN on this pioneering initiative is a landmark moment for customer identity verification in SA. By combining MTN’s deep customer insight and reach with our cutting-edge biometric technology, we’re redefining what secure, customer-centric onboarding can look like. This partnership sets a new benchmark for the telecoms industry.”

By replacing manual processes with instant biometric validation, MTN says it has simplified and shortened the path to connectivity. Customers applying for new contracts will use biometric authentication for near-instant approval and service activation.

Heerden says: “The feedback from our pilot stores was overwhelmingly positive. Customers praised the dramatically faster sign-up, error-free verification, and convenience of the new process. It’s a great example of how we’re using technology to deliver real, tangible value.

“This is not just about innovation, it’s about impact. We’re laying the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more customer-centric future, one biometric digital ID at a time.”

The biometric digital identity deployment forms part of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.