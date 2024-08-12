V2 feeds a foldable feast for the senses

The Honor Magic V2 is not just a phone, it is a pocket-sized portal to a whole new world. This foldable marvel is like a chameleon, morphing from a sleek, single-screen smartphone into a tablet-sized powerhouse with a simple flip. No wonder it turned heads wherever I used it.

The vast, immersive display is great for binge-watching my favourite shows, playing games, or getting lost in a good book while on the go. The crease down the middle is barely noticeable, and the overall feel is surprisingly smooth and premium. It is like holding a piece of the future in your hands.

The Magic V2 is powered by a chipset that is as fast as a cheetah on an energy drink. Apps open in a flash, games run smoothly, and multitasking is as easy as taking a selfie. It is like having a supercomputer in your pocket. And do not get me started on the cameras – they capture stunning photos and videos that will make your social media followers green with envy. The sound is also of a high quality.

But, like any superhero, the Magic V2 is not without its kryptonite. The battery life is decent, but it will not last through a full day of heavy use without a recharge. The cost of this superhero is also a bit of a weight to the pocket, at R40,000.

The Honor Magic V2 is a game-changer. It is a phone that pushes the boundaries of what is possible, offering a unique and exciting user experience. Sure, it has its quirks, but the sheer novelty and power of this device make it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and early adopters alike.

The phone is impressively thin and light, when folded, which can be a bit of a hassle as you may forget the powers in your pocket or handbag. The Honor Magic V3, soon to be launched, will have to reveal new secret superpowers to give this one serious competition.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.