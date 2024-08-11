SA app puts messages to music

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Moodswing adds soundtracks to one’s voice notes and calls on a smartphone.

Moodswing, an app that overlays voice notes and calls with music, has been developed by South African Jimmy Muteba, inspired by his lifelong love of music.

“Users can personalise their communication experience in a number of ways,” says Muteba. “Our platform allows you to do some really cool things, like adding a birthday song to well-wishing voice notes, making video calls cosier with the right tune, or setting a background party anthem to elevate the energy of a message you send to friends when inviting them out.”

Muteba views music as a powerful language of emotion, capable of encouraging expression beyond words. His passion for blending technology with creativity aims to improve how people communicate. He has collaborated with top South African musicians, contributed to award-winning music innovations, and shared the stage with Grammy winners like Akon and Wyclef Jean.

He believes that platforms like Moodswing can empower artists and producers, creating job opportunities for talented individuals passionate about music.

Moodswing has been selected as one of the top 12 finalists for Création Africa’s final incubation and immersion stage. The French programme supports entrepreneurship in the cultural and creative industries.

“Création Africa has been a transformative experience, accelerating our innovative vision. The programme has provided invaluable insights, support, and has taught us entrepreneurial discipline. It’s like training for the Paris Olympics of entrepreneurship.

“We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities that Moodswing can offer to enrich everyday interactions, make life more enjoyable, and the world a better place.”