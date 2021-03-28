Unity drives Here mapping into in-car 3D experience

Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has announced a collaborative agreement with Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to partner on developing next-generation embedded automotive human-machine interfaces (HMIs) with state-of-the-art, RT3D rendering capabilities. The collaboration will also extend to work on next-generation location technology for autonomous driving, simulations, city planning and digital twins.

In order to showcase the combined capabilities of Unity’s real-time 3D platform and Here’s location technology, the partners developed a proof-of-concept application of an embedded in-vehicle-infotainment (IVI) system. Created on Unity’s platform and featuring Here 3D city data, it showcases a futuristic, wide-screen navigation experience of a 3D map of San Francisco and demonstrates what can be achieved with the addition of game-changing HMI workflow design improvements. To date, Here has mapped in 3D more than 70 major cities in the US, Europe and Asia with plans to eventually offer global 3D map coverage.

“Car buyers now care more about interactivity with their vehicle than horsepower or fuel-efficiency. Unity’s work with Here opens up the ability to meet consumer demand, providing a continuous user experience across all displays powered by Unity and our ecosystem,” says Julien Faure, vice president, Verticals at Unity. “By working with industry leaders like Here, we feel that Unity has the potential to power dynamic infotainment, immersive augmentation, and geospatial and media experiences all integrated into a seamless user experience.”

While several dedicated HMI development solutions currently exist in the automotive industry, this collaboration will combine elements of automotive-grade map data and services with an advanced real-time 3D engine that brings dynamic, high-end design capabilities to the automotive user-experience in terms of maps, infotainment and more.

“The goal of our collaboration with Unity is to meet our customers’ desire for an in-car navigation experience that’s an engaging representation of reality,” says Jorgen Behrens, chief product officer, Here Technologies. “Unity’s robust 3D rendering engine makes Here 3D city data, route guidance and navigation look impressive, providing a rich and immersive in-dash experience to the driver.”

This collaboration underscores the companies’ commitment to developing the next generation of automotive HMIs. The Here and Unity PoC application successfully runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon and in 2020, Unity announced collaborations with multiple companies across the HMI ecosystem, including Continental AG’s Elektrobit and NXP Semiconductors.