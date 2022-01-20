Ultra-fast EV charging comes to SA

Audi South Africa has partnered with GridCars to install ultra-fast 150kW charging stations across the country. It will become the first electric vehicle brand to invest in this technology through publicly accessible sites in South Africa.

The charge points will provide up to 150kW of direct current (DC) charge to electric vehicles; meaning that an Audi e-tron 55 (with a 95kWh battery) will charge from 10% to 90% in approximately 30 minutes. As part of this, Audi will invest in setting up 70 new EV charge connectors across 33 sites in order to expand on the existing public charging network in South Africa, for all-electric vehicle drivers.

Progressing local public charging

These publically accessible charging stations will offer all EV consumers regardless of vehicle ownership, the latest, state-of-the-art charging technology available in South Africa, aiming to assist consumers with the adoption of electric mobility. As part of Audi’s pre-launch plans and in preparation for the arrival of the fully-fledged e-tron range in the first quarter of this year, the brand with the Four Rings recognises the role that it can play to ensure that EV adoption is one which South African consumers can make with ease. Investing in the country’s charging infrastructure to support this shift to future mobility is critical. Audi is committed to playing an integral role in this transition to premium sustainable mobility.

“The investment and partnership with GridCars demonstrates our brand philosophy that the ‘future is an attitude’”, says Sascha Sauer, MD of Audi South Africa. “As we prepare for the arrival of our e-tron range, we understand that there is more to be done as an automotive brand than simply providing the product, we also have to enable and partner with those who can empower the transition to an electric future with ease and understanding. Our public chargers are new, and incremental to the current EV charging network in South Africa.”

Audi South Africa is fully embracing the partnership with GridCars and has already commenced with the installation of the local charging investment project since December 2021 and will continue into this year. The investment includes:

Four 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging stations, enabling +/- 340km in 30 minutes . These are planned for placement along major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4.

. These are planned for placement along major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. Five 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes , also planned for location on major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. One of these chargers will close a long-standing gap (Richmond) in the route between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

, also planned for location on major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. One of these chargers will close a long-standing gap (Richmond) in the route between Johannesburg and Cape Town. Twenty-four 22kW (AC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour , at public lifestyle and recreational venues across the country and as part of Audi’s destination charging strategy.

, at public lifestyle and recreational venues across the country and as part of Audi’s destination charging strategy. A total of 70 connectors will be available from the above charging stations, further growing the public charging opportunities for all EV drivers.

Winstone Jordaan, managing director at GridCars, says: “GridCars, established in 2009, operates and manages the most extensive network of public charging stations across the country. This exciting partnership and additional investment with Audi not only expands the network, but allows it to be upgraded with additional ultra-fast charging opportunities which is a first for our country, for all EV drivers, regardless of brand or vehicle model. The possibilities for EV adoption in South Africa are already positive and through this partnership with Audi South Africa, we are hoping to further progress the EV journey and tackle the challenges around charging, range and accessibility.”

GridCars has already begun the installation of Audi branded chargers at various points across the country, the project kickoff started in December 2021 and will carry on through early 2022 in time for the planned retail launch of the Audi e-tron range in quarter one this year. This investment is over and above the charging stations installed at the ten Audi e-tron Dealerships which will offer additional ten 50kW to 75kW (DC) chargers with 20 connectors.

Introducing a full Audi e-tron range at launch

As part of Audi’s e-tron launch efforts, a full e-tron model range will be available for sale in the next two months, through Audi’s ten e-tron Dealerships nationwide. This includes the e-tron 55 SUV, e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and the pinnacle of the line-up, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

For more information and to reserve your Audi e-tron of choice, visit: https://www.audi.co.za/za/web/en/home-of-electric.html